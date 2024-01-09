WSP investigates deadly multi-car crash in Skyway area

Expand / Collapse search
Blizzard Warning
from TUE 2:47 AM PST until WED 10:00 AM PST, West Slopes North Cascades and Passes, West Slopes North Central Cascades and Passes, Olympics, West Slopes South Central Cascades and Passes
14
High Wind Warning
until TUE 4:00 PM PST, North Coast, Central Coast
Coastal Flood Warning
from TUE 6:00 AM PST until TUE 2:00 PM PST, North Coast, Central Coast
High Wind Warning
until TUE 10:00 PM PST, Admiralty Inlet Area
River Flood Warning
from TUE 8:01 AM PST until WED 9:53 PM PST, Mason County
Wind Advisory
from TUE 12:00 PM PST until WED 4:00 AM PST, Wenatchee Area
High Surf Warning
from TUE 4:00 AM PST until WED 10:00 AM PST, South Washington Coast
High Surf Warning
from TUE 7:00 AM PST until WED 10:00 AM PST, North Coast, Central Coast
Wind Advisory
until TUE 10:00 PM PST, Seattle and vicinity, Western Whatcom County, Western Skagit County, Everett and vicinity, East Puget Sound Lowlands, Bellevue and Vicinity, Seattle and vicinity, Bremerton and vicinity, Tacoma Area, Hood Canal Area, Lower Chehalis Valley Area, Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca, Western Strait of Juan De Fuca, Southwest Interior
Airport Weather Warning
until TUE 1:30 PM PST, Franklin County
Coastal Flood Advisory
from TUE 7:00 AM PST until TUE 4:00 PM PST, South Washington Coast
Coastal Flood Advisory
until TUE 4:00 PM PST, Western Whatcom County, Western Skagit County, Admiralty Inlet Area, Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca, Western Strait of Juan De Fuca
Special Weather Statement
until TUE 10:45 AM PST, Seattle and vicinity, Western Whatcom County, Western Skagit County, Everett and vicinity, West Slopes North Cascades and Passes, West Slopes North Central Cascades and Passes, East Puget Sound Lowlands, Bellevue and Vicinity, Seattle and vicinity, Bremerton and vicinity, Tacoma Area, Hood Canal Area, Olympics, Lower Chehalis Valley Area, Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca, Western Strait of Juan De Fuca, North Coast, Central Coast, West Slopes South Central Cascades and Passes, Southwest Interior
Coastal Flood Advisory
until TUE 7:00 PM PST, Seattle and vicinity, Everett and vicinity, Seattle and vicinity, Tacoma Area

WSP investigates deadly multi-car crash in Skyway area

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
Bryn Marr-Skyway
FOX 13 Seattle

KING COUNTY, Wash. - The Washington State Patrol (WSP) is investigating a deadly multi-vehicle crash that happened in the Skyway area on Tuesday.

WSP Trooper Rick Johnson sent out the initial traffic alert at around 5:27 a.m. saying Martin Luther King Jr. Way was fully blocked near S 129th St. for a collision involving multiple vehicles. 

Authorities say the person who caused the four-car crash died at the scene. One other person from another vehicle was seriously injured.

The WSP delivered an update at around 7:48 a.m. saying there was no estimated time for reopening the roadway.

RELATED: Know before you go: Winter weather driving tips, what to keep in your car

Emergency crews are asking drivers to avoid the area as they investigate the scene.

Featured

Washington power outages: Tens of thousands lose power as storm moves through Pacific Northwest
article

Washington power outages: Tens of thousands lose power as storm moves through Pacific Northwest

Tens of thousands of people were without power Tuesday as rain, snow and gusty winds hit the greater Seattle area.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.