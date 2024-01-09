WSP investigates deadly multi-car crash in Skyway area

The Washington State Patrol (WSP) is investigating a deadly multi-vehicle crash that happened in the Skyway area on Tuesday.

WSP Trooper Rick Johnson sent out the initial traffic alert at around 5:27 a.m. saying Martin Luther King Jr. Way was fully blocked near S 129th St. for a collision involving multiple vehicles.

Authorities say the person who caused the four-car crash died at the scene. One other person from another vehicle was seriously injured.

The WSP delivered an update at around 7:48 a.m. saying there was no estimated time for reopening the roadway.

RELATED: Know before you go: Winter weather driving tips, what to keep in your car

Emergency crews are asking drivers to avoid the area as they investigate the scene.

Featured article

This is a developing story, check back for updates.