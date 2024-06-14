Seattle weather: Rain showers return for Father's Day weekend

A low pressure system off the coast of British Columbia will spin in several rounds of showers Friday through Father's Day weekend.

A weak front will push through Western Washington today, bringing showers to the Puget Sound area at times. The window of showers today will only be for a few hours, with Friday night looking drier before the next round of rain arrives. Wind could be breezy at times.

Cooler high temperatures in Western Washington Friday with a chance of afternoon showers. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Saturday will be more active as the atmosphere becomes unstable. Convective showers will bring a chance of thunderstorms to Western Washington with heavy downpours, graupel, and hail possible.

Convective showers will hit Western Washington Saturday bringing a chance of thunderstorms. (FOX 13 Seattle)

A low pressure system will move into Washington State Saturday, bringing a chance of unsettled weather. (FOX 13 Seattle)

That round of showers will weaken heading into Saturday night. Sunday will bring some leftover isolated showers, but it looks more dry than wet for your Father's Day plans.

The Seattle Mariners are taking on the Texas Rangers the next three nights at T-Mobile Park. With showers in the mix, we will likely see the roof closed on Saturday, though we could catch a break from the showers tonight and Sunday.

Warmer and sunnier weather is right around the corner as a ridge of high pressure builds in over the Pacific Northwest next week. Temperatures will be back into the 70s by Tuesday.