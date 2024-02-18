Tacoma Police release sketch of suspect in Point Defiance Park stabbing

Tacoma Police are still searching for a man who repeatedly stabbed a woman in Point Defiance Park last week, and recently released a sketch in hopes of catching him.

Just before 1 p.m. on February 10, a woman was walking on the marked trails of 5-Mile Drive at Point Defiance Park and was stabbed by an unknown man.

A man and woman kicked the suspect in the head before he ran off. The victim was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The victim and witnesses to the assault worked with a sketch artist from the Pierce County Sheriff's Office who was able to create a composite depiction of what the suspect looked like:

Point Defiance Park Stabbing Suspect Sketch

If you recognize the person in the photograph, please contact Crime Stoppers of Pierce County at tpcrimestoppers.com, call 800-222-TIPS, or use the P3 tips app. If you encounter the person in this picture, call 911.