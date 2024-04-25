Point Defiance stabbing suspect tried to flee country after attack: docs

The man accused of stabbing a woman at Point Defiance Park tried to flee the country after his attack, according to probable cause documents obtained by FOX 13 News.

Prosecutors have charged 27-year-old Nicholas Matthew with first-degree attempted murder, for attacking a woman at Point Defiance Park on the afternoon of Feb. 10. Court documents say Matthew was attempting to flee to Taiwan after his crime — which could have allowed him to dodge arrest, as Taiwan does not have an extradition treaty with the U.S.

According to court docs, Matthew applied for a passport before his alleged crime.

Once his passport came in, Matthew flew to Taiwan. However, he was unable to find work to afford living in Taiwan, so he petitioned the U.S. Embassy to help him get back to the States — all of this, according to court docs.

Matthew then reportedly stayed with family in Atlanta for a few weeks, then got a new debit card and bought tickets to fly back to Taiwan, according to court docs.

By this point, investigators were onto him, but Matthew had already left Georgia. He had a connecting flight in San Francisco, and law enforcement were able to take him into custody before he boarded the flight to Taiwan, court docs say.

Investigators connected Matthew to the crime through DNA and surveillance video evidence. In his apartment, detectives found clothes matching the suspect description, as well as dried blood in every room and on his car. According to court docs, Matthew is also suspected of threatening a Guitar Center employee roughly 10 miles away from Point Defiance — investigators linked him to this incident based on suspect description and license plate number.

Detectives say when they asked Matthew if he had ever been to Point Defiance Park, he at first said "no," then later changed his answer to "probably." When confronted with surveillance images of his car near the park, he admitted to driving through it but not getting out of his car.

Matthew is currently being held on no bail pending a competency hearing, scheduled for May 9.