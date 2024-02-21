Tacoma attack victim fights back, shares her story: 'His intent was to kill me'

The woman who was stabbed in Tacoma's Point Defiance Park is speaking out publicly for the first time since her attack.

During a news conference Wednesday with the Tacoma Police Department, Det. William Muse said the department would not be identifying the victim by her name and refer to her as "Jane" to protect her privacy as the alleged suspect is still not in custody.

"Once I turned my back to him and took several steps, I heard even faster footsteps and felt the first blow to my head," Jane said. "I immediately started screaming for help."

On Feb. 10, the victim was walking on the marked trails of 5-Mile Drive when she was stabbed by an unknown man. A man and woman walking in the park heard the woman and helped save her from the attacker by kicking him in the head.

"The first thought was to just run up and knock him off of her, but as we got around 15 feet away, it became clear he had some sort of blade," said the man.

>> RELATED: Point Defiance Park stabbing victim saved by man & woman who kicked suspect in the head

The victim was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, and police are still searching for the suspect.

After speaking with the victim and witnesses, the Pierce County Sheriff's Office released a sketch of the suspect.

>> RELATED: Manhunt continues for stranger accused of stabbing woman on Tacoma Point Defiance Park trail

The suspect is estimated to be in his late 20s to 30s with a thin build, with a possible goatee and Afro-style hair that stands several inches off his head. Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest and conviction.

Point Defiance Park Stabbing Suspect Sketch

Anyone can leave an anonymous tip on the P3 Tips app or call 1-800-222-TIPS.