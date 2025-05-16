Mount Rainier scaling back reservations for 2025 season in WA

The Brief Mount Rainier National Park will again require timed-entry reservations during peak periods to manage increased visitation. The NPCA supports the system but calls for broader implementation and better staffing. Increased visitation has caused traffic, crowding, and environmental issues.



Officials with Mount Rainier National Park will again limit the number of visitors to certain areas of the Washington park this year.

MRNP has introduced a limited timed-entry reservation system for its peak 2025 visitation season, addressing the challenges posed by a significant increase in visitor numbers over the past decade.

Timeline:

The new system requires reservations for visitors entering the Sunrise Corridor from the northeast between July 11 and Sept. 1, as well as on weekends and holidays in September and October.

The National Parks Conservation Association (NPCA) has been advocating for the implementation of such systems at Mount Rainier. The organization hoped park managers would build on their 2024 strategy.

The park's previous pilot program in 2024, which included more dates and covered the popular Nisqually and Stevens Canyon entrances, was well-received by local community members, the State of Washington Tourism, outdoor retailers, and park visitors. However, efforts to expand the program were delayed by the Trump administration.

What they're saying:

Rob Smith, NPCA Northwest Regional Director, spoke about the scaled-back reservation plan, emphasizing the need for a more comprehensive system that could have been implemented earlier and in more areas of the park.

"It’s frustrating to settle for a scaled back reservations plan when a more commonsense system prevailed at Mount Rainier last year and could have easily returned earlier and in more areas of the park this year."

Dig deeper:

The introduction of the reservation system comes in response to a nearly 40% increase in visitation to Mount Rainier over the last decade. This surge has resulted in traffic congestion, long lines for services, trash accumulation, trail crowding, and disturbances to wildlife, according to the NPCA.

Park advocates have raised concerns about the gradual degradation of the park’s high-altitude wildflower meadows due to social trails and roadside parking outside designated areas. The situation is reportedly exacerbated by the closure of the Carbon River Fairfax Bridge, which limits access.

Smith highlighted the importance of smarter staffing levels to ensure the success of reservation systems at Mount Rainier and other national parks, noting ongoing challenges posed by staffing cuts and uncertainty.

The Source: Information for this story came from the National Parks Conservation Association.

