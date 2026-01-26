Theory linking Seattle Seahawks Super Bowl trips to new pope elections holds up

If you believe in omens, then you may have already known that the Seattle Seahawks were going to win the NFC championship game against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday.

SEATTLE, WA - JANUARY 25: Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold (14) holds onto the George Halas Trophy after winning NFC championship game against the Los Angeles Rams at Lumen Field on Sunday, Jan. 25, 2026 in Seattle, WA. (Eric Thayer / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

Earlier this season, a new theory started gaining traction – every time a new pope is elected, the Seahawks go to the Super Bowl. In recent years, that pattern seems to hold.

Timeline:

In 2005, with the election of Pope Benedict XVI, the Seahawks made it to Super Bowl XL and lost to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

In 2013, with the election of Pope Francis, the Seahawks defeated the Denver Broncos in Super Bowl XLVIII.

Pope Leo XIV waves to the crowd from the window of the apostolic palace overlooking St. Peter's square during the Angelus prayer in the Vatican on January 25, 2026. (Photo by Andreas SOLARO / AFP via Getty Images)

In 2025, the Catholic Church elected Pope Leo XIV, and sure enough, the Seahawks defeated the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Championship game on Sunday and are now heading to Super Bowl LX to take on the New England Patriots.

It looks like the theory tracks – with a couple of exceptions.

The backstory:

The Seattle Seahawks officially became a professional NFL team in 1976. Two years later, 1978 became known as the "Year of Three Popes". On Aug. 26, 1978, Pope John Paul I was elected, but he died only 33 days later. Pope John Paul II succeeded him. The Seahawks did not go to the Super Bowl that year – perhaps it was the election of multiple popes in the same year.

The last time the Seahawks went to the Super Bowl was 2014 – seemingly without the help of a papal election, though they lost to the New England Patriots.

What's next:

Now in 2026, the Seattle Seahawks have a shot at divine justice against the Patriots in Super Bowl LX.

The Source: Information in this story comes from original reporting by FOX 13 Seattle and the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops.

