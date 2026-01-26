Super Bowl 2026: Seahawks vs. Patriots historic matchup

The Brief Super Bowl LX will feature the Seattle Seahawks and the New England Patriots on Sunday, February 8, at 3:30 p.m. PST at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara. Both teams enter with 14–3 records and second-year coaches, making it the first Super Bowl where both head coaches—Mike Macdonald and Mike Vrabel—are in their first two seasons with their teams. The Seahawks are current 4.5-point favorites, led by the league's #1 scoring defense (17 PPG) and NFL receiving leader Jaxon Smith-Njigba, who faces a Patriots offensive line that has struggled with sacks this postseason.



Super Bowl LX features two teams with identical 14–3 records in the regular season, and will be the first Super Bowl in history featuring two head coaches in their first or second season with their team.

The Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots are facing off in a Super Bowl for the first time since 2015.

Mike Macdonald in year two with the Seahawks, and Mike Vrabel in his first season in New England, turning the Patriots around after finishing 4–13 last year.

The Pats are the first team in history to make the Super Bowl after losing 13 games the season before.

History behind quarterback matchups

The backstory:

The quarterback matchup is also historic — Patriots QB Drake Maye and the Seahawks' Sam Darnold had never won a playoff game until this year.

It's just the third Super Bowl matchup in the past 40 years in which both quarterbacks entered the season with no playoff wins.

They join the likes of Kurt Warner vs. Steve McNair in 1999, and Matthew Stafford vs. Joe Burrow in 2021. The Rams won both of those Super Bowls.

The Patriots beat two of the best defenses in football to get here, and they have a stout defense themselves. The Pats forced five turnovers to beat the Houston Texans, and the league's #2-ranked scoring defense, and the Denver Broncos in the AFC Championship, who ranked #3.

Battle of defensive teams

By the numbers:

The Patriots rank #4 in scoring defense. But guess who's #1?

The Seahawks have the league's stingiest defense, giving up just 17 points a game.

The Patriots' offensive line has been a concern in the postseason, giving up at least five sacks in each of their three playoff games. They are the first team to advance to the Super Bowl after giving up that many sacks in the playoffs, and no team has won a Super Bowl when giving up that many sacks.

So, the Seahawk defense is likely licking their chops as they study the film ahead of Super Bowl LX. It's one of the reasons the Seahawks have been installed the odds-on favorites to win it all.

