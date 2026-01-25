LIVE: Rams vs Seahawks scores, updates in NFC championship game in Seattle

The Brief The Seattle Seahawks host the Los Angeles Rams Sunday in the NFC championship game. Seattle earned the home field advantage and No. 1 seed after beating the 49ers in Week 18, and are riding an eight-game winning streak. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. at Lumen Field, with the game airing locally on FOX 13. Watch "Gameday on FOX 13" pregame coverage starting at 1 p.m.



For the fourth time in franchise history, the Seattle Seahawks will host a conference championship game with a trip to the Super Bowl on the line.

The Seahawks and Los Angeles Rams will settle their season series with the winner advancing to face either the Denver Broncos or New England Patriots in Super Bowl LX.

Seattle has emerged victorious in each of the previous three NFC championship games hosted at Lumen Field, beating the Carolina Panthers 27-10 in 2005, the San Francisco 49ers 23-17 in 2013, and the Green Bay Packers 28-22 in 2014.

Keep reading for live scores, updates and highlights from the Rams vs Seahawks NFC championship game at Lumen Field.

Hawks vs Rams playoff history

What we know:

Looking back at franchise history, the only conference championship game Seattle didn't win was the 1983 AFC championship, losing on the road to the Los Angeles Raiders 30-14.

Sunday's NFC championship game will be the third postseason meeting between the Seahawks and Rams, with all three games at Lumen Field.

The first was a narrow 27–20 win by the St. Louis Rams in the 2004 Wild Card round, and the most recent was a 30–20 Los Angeles victory in 2020 during the pandemic-restricted season when fans were not allowed to attend.

The Rams are the only team to beat the Seahawks in the playoffs at Lumen Field.

Sunday's NFC championship game marks the first time the two franchises have met with a trip to a Super Bowl on the line.

Who is on the Rams vs Seahawks injured list?

What they're saying:

Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold, with a recent oblique injury, and left tackle Charles Cross, with a foot injury, will play in the NFC championship despite being limited in practice this week.

Backup tackle Josh Jones is questionable with a knee injury, and reserve tackle Amari Kight is doubtful with a knee injury. This does put Seattle's backup tackle depth in a bit of a challenging spot.

Running back George Holani and tight end Elijah Arroyo were activated from injured reserve on Friday and are available to play. Running backs Cam Akers and Velus Jones Jr. were also promoted from the practice squad for additional depth, with Zach Charbonnet out for the season with a torn ACL in his left knee. Fullback Robbie Ouzts is questionable, with a neck injury, but should be able to play.

Byron Young is expected to play for the Rams, but was listed as questionable on Sunday's injury report.

At 2 p.m., we will know which inactives won’t suit up for the Rams vs Seahawks NFL championship game.

Sam Darnold, #14 of the Seattle Seahawks, calls a play at the line of scrimmage during the second half of the NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams at Lumen Field on Dec. 18, 2025, in Seattle, Wash. (Brooke Sutton / Getty Images)

Seahawks players on the inactive list – 2 p.m.

The following Seahawks players won’t suit up for the Rams vs Seahawks NFL championship game:

How to watch the Rams vs Seahawks NFC championship game on TV – 1 p.m.

The Seahawks and Rams will face off in the NFC championship round at 3:30 p.m. PT on Sunday, Jan. 25.

The NFL playoff game will air on FOX 13 in the Seattle area. You can watch "Gameday on FOX 13" for pregame coverage starting at 1 p.m. and postgame analysis.

Kevin Burkhardt will call the play-by-play while Tom Brady will provide color analysis, with Erin Andrews and Tom Rinaldi reporting from the sidelines.

The game is also available to watch with a subscription to FOX One or NFL+.

Featured article

How to listen to the Rams vs Seahawks NFC championship game on the radio – 1 p.m.

To listen to the game, fans can tune into Seattle Sports 710 AM, KIRO Newsradio 97.3 FM, the Seahawks mobile app, SiriusXM 226, 225 or 88, and on the SiriusXM app.

Steve Raible and Dave Wyman will call the action with Jen Mueller as the sideline reporter.

The winner of the NFC championship game will advance to the Super Bowl

The winner of the NFC championship game will advance to the Super Bowl to play the winner of the AFC championship game.

Super Bowl 2026 will take place on Feb. 8 at 3:30 p.m. PT at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara.

The Source: Information in this story came from FOX 13 Seattle reporting.

MORE SEAHAWKS NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Former Seahawk pumps fans up as Seattle’s Pioneer Square prepares for NFC championship

Sam Darnold, Charles Cross off the injury report for Seattle Seahawks ahead of NFC championship

'Stan Darnold' speaks on his viral Seattle moment

Breakroom Chronicles: SeaTac grocery workers dance on TikTok for Seahawks win

Seahawks game: Seattle Water Taxi 'sailgating' with extended hours

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.