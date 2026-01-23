Breakroom Chronicles: SeaTac, WA grocery workers dance on TikTok for Seahawks win

The Brief A group of workers at a SeaTac grocery store have amassed hundreds of thousands of followers online. They are now dancing in support of the Seattle Seahawks ahead of the NFC championship game on Jan. 25. We talk to them about their drive to make content, and their love of the Hawks!



They're known as the "Breakroom Chronicles" lunch ladies and they're right here in SeaTac.

They're seen all over TikTok, Instagram, and Facebook.

The women have been dancing, rooting for the Seahawks ahead of the NFC Championship game in Seattle and they hope every video is going to help the Seahawks win the Super Bowl.

You can't miss them.

The "Breakroom Chronicles" crew dances in support of the Seattle Seahawks ahead NFC championship against the Rams

Linisha Smith and Melissa "Melly" Turner, two grocery store workers with the lunch lady schtick are the ladies behind "Breakroom Chronicles" and they're dancing for the Seahawks.

"We're going to win. I already said a long time ago that we're going to the Super Bowl," Turner said.

Smith agrees.

"Yeah. Seahawks, all weekend. The theme for this game, for this Sunday," Smith said.

They have hundreds of thousands of followers, nearly 700,000 on TikTok alone.

"We get a lot of positive comments and it kind of keeps us going," Smith said.

Smith said this all started with boredom and exploded into a full-on celebration with Turner and their team at Safeway in SeaTac.

The backstory:

The pair said there are always props, like Smith's hells, inspired by her mother.

There's little-to-no practice.

"If I don't know it, she gives me one minute. I'm listening to it and I get a, pick up the beat, might look at the lyrics," Turner said.

Sometimes their coworkers make cameos keeping the videos fresh.

This time around, even FOX 13's Dan Griffin joined, though he's not sure that they'll ask him back, based on his dancing skills alone.

Turner said she hopes every dance makes a difference to someone.

What they're saying:

"A lot of people say that, you know, we're in a dark spot right now. You make my day. You make me happy. You bring me out of everything, you make me laugh," she said.

As they both look ahead to Sunday's game, they're working on a big surprise they said you'll find on TikTok soon.

"Already have something planned, but it's a surprise. Got to wait until Sunday," Smith said.

The pair said they've gotten attention from Hollywood stars on social media. Their hope is to someday be able to dance for the Seahawks on the sidelines at Lumen Field.

