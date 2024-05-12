Julio Rodríguez and Mitch Garver both hit two-run home runs, Luis Castillo allowed two runs over six strong innings, and the Seattle Mariners beat the Oakland Athletics 8-4 on Sunday.

Seattle rebounded to take two of three games from the A's after the Mariners lost their first series in nearly a month earlier this week in Minnesota. And they did it thanks to the long ball.

Rodríguez's homer was just his second of the season and his first at T-Mobile Park in Seattle's 22nd home game. Rodríguez hit a 2-2 pitch from Oakland starter Alex Wood out to straightaway center field in the second inning for a two-run shot that gave Seattle a 5-0 lead. The homer had an exit velocity of 109 mph and traveled an estimated 409 feet.

Rodríguez nearly homered in his next at-bat in the fifth inning, doubling off the top of the wall, but jogged home when Garver hit his fifth of the season to give Seattle a 7-1 lead. Garver also had a two-out RBI single in the first inning.

Seattle Mariners' Julio Rodríguez watches his two-run home run against the Oakland Athletics during the second inning of a baseball game Sunday, May 12, 2024, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

Seby Zavala added his first home run of the season for the Mariners, a solo shot in the sixth.

Following a sluggish start to the season, Castillo (4-5) has now gone six straight starts allowing two earned runs or fewer each time. Castillo needed 100 pitches to get through six innings, but closed his outing with strikeouts of Shea Langeliers and J.D. Davis with runners on base.

Castillo allowed seven hits and struck out eight. Max Schuemann and Abraham Toro both hit solo home runs to account for the scoring off Castillo.

Brent Rooker hit his 10th homer of the season in the eighth inning off reliever Cody Bolton. It was a two-run shot.

Wood (1-3) wasn't sharp, lasted just two innings and wasn't helped by Schuemann's error to open the second inning that led to four unearned runs for Seattle. Wood allowed four hits but was charged with just one earned run allowed.

After a six-game win streak, the A's have now dropped six of the past eight games.

UP NEXT

Athletics: RHP Ross Stripling (1-6, 5.14) will open a three-game series at Houston on Monday. Stripling gave up 10 hits and 11 runs — but only five earned runs — over 1 2/3 innings in his previous start against Texas.

Mariners: RHP George Kirby (3-3, 4.15) will start the opener of a three-game series with Kansas City on Monday. Kirby gave up four runs over five innings in his previous start against Minnesota.

MORE FOX 13 SEATTLE NEWS:

Hundreds protest in Seattle for Palestinian Day of Struggle

SILVER Alert activated for woman missing out of West Seattle

2 killed after car crashes into tree, catches fire in Kent

Solar storm disrupts GPS signals critical for farmers amid peak planting season

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX 13 Seattle newsletter.