2 teens arrested after fatal shooting at Sumner house party

Pierce County deputies arrested two teens after a shooting at a Sumner house party that left one person dead and two others hospitalized.

A report came in just before 2 a.m. on Saturday, with the caller stating someone was shot and on the ground near Riverside Drive East and 74th Street East. Pierce County deputies, Bonney Lake Police, and Puyallup police officers responded to the call.

According to the Pierce County Sheriff's Department, a dark Honda leaving the scene rammed a Bonney Lake police car and attempted to flee. The officer was able to push the car into another parked vehicle, and two 16-year-old boys were arrested. Deputies say there was a handgun on the floor of the vehicle.

The two teens were booked into Remann Hall for unlawful possession of a firearm, and the driver faces an additional second-degree assault charge.

After clearing the scene, deputies and officers located a man and 16-year-old boy with gunshot wounds. The man was severely injured and immediately taken to a hospital, but died hours later. The teen had a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

A third victim, also a 16-year-old boy, was taken to a local hospital.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ via Pierce County Sheriff's Department

Pierce County detectives say a party was being thrown at a house, and the homeowner's daughter unplugged and covered cameras at the home.

It's believed that one of the 16-year-old victims was kicked out after a fight, and possibly returned to the other two shooting victims. Deputies say a garage door to the barn was opened, and someone started shooting.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Pierce County Sheriff's Office, or make an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-TIPS, or use the P3 Tips app or website.

