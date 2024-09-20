Snoqualmie youth soccer coach accused of sexting teenage girl

A Snoqualmie youth soccer coach was arrested Thursday, accused of sending explicit messages to a teenage girl.

According to Snoqualmie Police, officers arrested 28-year-old Joshua Lewis at Jeanne Hansen Park around 5:20 p.m. on Thursday, on charges of communicating with a minor for immoral purposes.

Police were first contacted by the mother of a 15-year-old girl, who believed the teen was receiving inappropriate Snapchat messages from a soccer coach at the youth soccer club, Cascade FC.

The mother said Lewis was not her daughter's coach, but coaches other girls in the soccer program.

According to charging documents, there was an incident in San Diego during a tournament in August. Lewis was in the ocean with several girls from the team, throwing them and holding them in the water, court docs say, causing some of the parents to "call him out" on it.

Later in August, the mother said Lewis sent her daughter messages via Snapchat that were "sexual in nature," and sent a picture of his penis, court docs say. Lewis later deleted his Snapchat account, but the mother was able to grab some of the messages and send them to police, according to court records.

Detectives launched an investigation, and spoke with other parents. One parent said Lewis was a family friend, but reported their daughter said Lewis touched her breast in the pool several years ago, and it "did not feel accidental," court docs say.

By the end of the day, investigators had developed probable cause to arrest Lewis. He faced a judge on Friday and is currently being held on $100,000 bail in King County Jail.

FOX 13 Seattle reached out to Cascade FC for comment, and they sent the following statement:

"We are aware that one of our coaches was arrested during a scheduled practice last night. The coach has been placed on administrative leave, pending further investigation.

"To provide more context about our coaching staff, all Cascade FC coaches are required, annually, to pass a police background check."

"All Cascade FC coaches are required, annually, to take and pass nationally mandated SafeSport training (online), which is designed to help coaches recognize and end abuse in sports, offers sexual misconduct awareness education, physical and emotional misconduct education, as well as creating inclusive environments for players with disabilities, and diversity training.We cannot make further comment at this time."

Snoqualmie police detectives believe there may be additional victims who have not yet come forward. Anyone with information on the incident or believes they may have had inappropriate contact with a Cascade FC coach is urged to call Snoqualmie Police at (425) 888-3333.

