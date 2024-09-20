Father, son charged in deadly Lakewood drive-by shooting

A father and son from Arlington, Washington face multiple charges, including murder and attempted murder, after a deadly drive-by shooting near a Lakewood mobile home park left one person dead and three others injured.

Court documents reveal that Julio Cesar Lucas, 41, and his son Matthew Cesar Lucas, 23, allegedly fired more than 60 rounds at a van on Aug. 25 in what prosecutors are calling a "premeditated ambush-style murder."

Around 7:30 p.m. on Aug. 25, Lakewood police responded to reports of gunfire near S Tacoma Way and the Glen Mar Mobile Estates. When officers arrived, they found a chaotic scene with multiple shell casings on the ground and a white Toyota Sienna van riddled with bullet holes. Blood was smeared across the van’s back passenger door, and all the doors were open.

One of the victims, identified as Jose Limas, was found with gunshot wounds and was later pronounced dead at the hospital. An autopsy revealed that a bullet entered his back, hitting his kidney and lung, causing his death. Two other men, his brothers, were also shot, along with a woman who was struck in the back but managed to walk away from the scene.

Prosecutors say the shooting was carried out using multiple firearms, including an AK-47 rifle, a 9mm Glock handgun, and other high-caliber weapons.

Both Julio and Matthew Lucas appeared in court, where prosecutors detailed the violent nature of the attack.

"This was a planned, premeditated ambush-style murder," said Ben Nelson, a Pierce County prosecuting attorney. Nelson added that the suspects were not from Lakewood or Pierce County but had traveled from their home in Arlington with the intent to commit the crimes.

Julio Lucas faces charges of first-degree murder, three counts of attempted murder, drive-by shooting, and conspiracy to commit murder. His son, Matthew, faces identical charges.

The judge set bail at $3 million for Julio and $2 million for Matthew. Both entered pleas of not guilty, and their next court date is scheduled for Oct. 9.

Surveillance footage and cell phone data played a key role in tracking the Lucas duo’s movements. After the shooting, investigators say the two fled the scene and were later captured on surveillance at a Home Depot parking lot in Tacoma, where their vehicle was spotted with steam coming from the engine — possibly from damage sustained during the shootout.

A search warrant executed at the Lucas home in Arlington led to the discovery of an AK-47, a 9mm Glock, ammunition, and the pickup truck used during the crime. Authorities believe additional arrests may be made, claiming the father and son were not the only ones involved in the drive-by.

The investigation is ongoing, and prosecutors have emphasized the seriousness of the case. "Given the nature of these crimes, public safety is our primary concern," said Nelson.

Both defendants remain in custody, and travel restrictions will apply if they post bail.

