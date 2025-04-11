University of Washington sorority house hit by gunfire

The Brief A University of Washington sorority house was hit by gunfire early Friday morning. The incident started with a car prowl in the neighborhood, which led to shots fired. No one was injured during the incident.



A University of Washington sorority house was damaged by gunfire early Friday morning, police said.

What we know:

Officers responded to a report of a shooting near Northeast 47th Street and 19th Avenue Northeast before 2 a.m.

When police arrived at the scene, they found the victim, who was not hurt.

Investigators said the victim told officers that he interrupted car prowl suspects who were at his car. After an altercation, the suspects tried to fire shots but their weapon was jammed.

The suspect fled the scene, then went around the block and fired multiple shots.

Police received more 911 calls reporting bullet damage to a second-story window of a sorority house. No one inside was hurt.

The suspects were not located and no one has been arrested.

Police will continue their investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Seattle Police Department's tip line at 206-233-5000.

The Source: Information in this story is from the Seattle Police Department.

