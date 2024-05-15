NFL releases 2024 Seattle Seahawks schedule

article

The Seattle Seahawks have four games scheduled to be on national TV this season during head coach Mike Macdonald's first season as head coach as their full schedule was announced by the NFL on Wednesday.

The Seahawks will face the Detroit Lions on the road for Monday Night Football in Week 4, and see the Green Bay Packers at home for Sunday Night Football in Week 15.

Additionally, two games are set for Thursday Night Football as Seattle will have their first meeting against the San Francisco 49ers this season at home in Week 6, and then a matchup with top 10 draft picks Caleb Williams, Rome Odunze and the Chicago Bears the night after Christmas in Week 17.

For the second time in three seasons, the Seahawks will have a season opener at home against the Denver Broncos. However, this one won't carry the same hype and spotlight as the 2022 edition when Russell Wilson made his return to Seattle with the Broncos for a Monday Night Football matchup.

But it will still be the first game of the Macdonald era with the Seahawks, which will carry its own excitement for fans.

The NFL released the Seattle Seahawks 2024 schedule on May 15, 2024. (FOX 13 Seattle)

How can I get tickets?

The team said single-game Seahawks tickets are on sale now. There is a maximum of eight tickets per person.

In addition to general seating, suites, field seats and group tickets were also made available. You find more information about premium seats on the Seahawks' website.

On June 4, the Seahawks will launch its annual online sales event for a limited number of "Value Tickets" that are priced at the average or below the lowest ticket price in the NFL.

Tickets will be available digitally in the Seahawks Mobile App starting July 15.

2024 Seahawks Schedule:

Date Team Kickoff (PT) TV Week 1 Sept. 8 vs. Denver Broncos 1:05 p.m. CBS Week 2 Sept. 15 at New England Patriots 10:00 a.m. FOX Week 3 Sept. 22 vs. Miami Dolphins 1:05 p.m. CBS Week 4 Sept. 30 at Detroit Lions 5:15 p.m. ABC Week 5 Oct. 6 vs. New York Giants 1:25 p.m. CBS Week 6 Oct. 10 vs. San Francisco 49ers 5:15 p.m. Prime Video Week 7 Oct. 20 at Atlanta Falcons 10:00 a.m. FOX Week 8 Oct. 27 vs. Buffalo Bills 1:05 p.m. FOX Week 9 Nov. 3 vs. Los Angeles Rams 1:25 p.m. FOX Week 10 Nov. 10 BYE WEEK Week 11 Nov. 17 at San Francisco 49ers 1:05 p.m. FOX Week 12 Nov. 24 vs. Arizona Cardinals 1:05 p.m. FOX Week 13 Dec. 1 at New York Jets 10:00 a.m. FOX Week 14 Dec. 8 at Arizona Cardinals 1:05 p.m. CBS Week 15 Dec. 15 vs. Green Bay Packers 5:20 p.m. NBC Week 16 Dec. 22 vs. Minnesota Vikings 1:05 p.m. FOX Week 17 Dec. 26 at Chicago Bears 5:15 p.m. Prime Video Week 18 Jan. 4 or 5 at Los Angeles Rams TBD TBD

