A 36-year-old man was arrested after Seattle police say he stole an SUV, tried to get away by hitting a cruiser, several parked cars and narrowly missing a family.

According to Seattle police, earlier this month, officers responded after a woman reported her Honda CR-V was stolen from her driveway off 11th Avenue East in the Portage Bay neighborhood.

The woman helped police track her SUV to an alley on Minor Avenue East in the Eastlake neighborhood.

The incident was caught on video. (Watch it above)

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a family nearby and the suspect getting into the stolen SUV after spotting officers.

As the suspect tried to get away, he pulled out of a parking space, hit an empty baby carrier, police cruiser, two parked cars, narrowly missed a toddler and stopped on top of a car, police said.



Seattle police arrested a 36-year-old man who stole an SUV and then tried to get away from officers by hitting a cruiser, parked cars and narrowly missing a family, including a toddler and baby. (Seattle Police Department)

When the suspect got out of the car, he tried to run away, but police tackled him to the ground and took him into custody.

Three officers were hurt.

Investigators said the suspect is lawfully prohibited from having a gun or parts. He was arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle, vehicular assault, hit-and-run, reckless driving, obstructing a public officer, resisting arrest, unlawful possession of a firearm and violation of the uniform controlled substance act. Police also said he had an outstanding warrant.

The suspect was taken to the hospital before he was booked into the King County Jail.

Police recovered several items during the investigation, including tools that were used to steal vehicles, drugs and an unloaded 10-round magazine.

