Icy weather in Seattle area Sunday morning

Earlier this morning, a rain–snow mix developed across parts of western Washington as a convergence zone set up over portions of King, Snohomish, and Pierce counties. In some locations, snowflakes were not only falling but briefly accumulated on grassy surfaces and rooftops.

Temperatures early in the day hovered near the freezing mark for several communities, raising concerns about slushy or icy spots on roads and sidewalks. Areas closest to the Cascade foothills were especially vulnerable to slick conditions where temperatures were coldest.

Through the rest of the day, the convergence zone gradually weakened and conditions slowly improved. Compared to the steady wet weather experienced Friday, Saturday turned out drier with a few brighter breaks.

Seattle weather Sunday afternoon and evening could bring lowland rain and fresh mountain snow. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Meanwhile, the mountains continued digging out from a major round of snowfall. A few feet of snow fell over the past few days, and earlier this morning both Stevens Pass and Snoqualmie Pass were still closed due to hazardous travel conditions before reopening later in the morning.

What's next:

Tonight, temperatures are expected to fall back into the upper 20s to low 30s. Any leftover moisture on roads and sidewalks could easily refreeze overnight, so slick and icy spots are possible again by Sunday morning.

Seattle weather could allow leftover moisture to refreeze, creating icy and slick spots early Sunday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Sunday is expected to start cold, cloudy, and potentially icy before wetter weather returns later in the day. Scattered rain showers could develop in the lowlands Sunday afternoon and evening while the mountains see additional snow.

Looking ahead to the workweek, milder air is expected to move in across western Washington. That means a pattern of on-and-off rain, dark skies at times, and temperatures gradually warming.

Dig deeper:

St. Patrick’s Day on Tuesday is expected to be damp at times with typical late-winter Seattle weather. By Thursday and Friday, temperatures are forecast to climb into the upper 50s with some spots flirting with 60 degrees as we approach the spring equinox on Friday.

Seattle weather stays cloudy and damp Monday and Tuesday as milder air slowly moves in. (FOX 13 Seattle)

One other factor we are monitoring is river levels in southwest Washington. Saturday morning, several flood alerts and warnings were issued for multiple rivers in Southwest Washington.

While major flooding is not expected right now for the week ahead, rising snow levels, possible snowmelt from the deep mountain snowpack, and periods of rain later this week could cause rivers to rise again. Again, it's not expected to be a major flood event at this time, but it’s something meteorologists will continue watching closely as we move through the week.

Seattle weather gradually warms through Thursday and Friday with highs approaching 60 degrees. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Take good care,



Meteorologist Abby Acone

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