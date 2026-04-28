Thurston County, WA deputies shoot, kill suspect after pursuit

The Brief Thurston County deputies fatally shot a suspect after a car chase and foot pursuit on Tuesday. Deputies fired at the suspect after hearing gunshots during the pursuit, according to Thurston County Sheriff Derek Sanders. The suspect died at the scene, and no deputies were injured during the incident.



Deputies with the Thurston County Sheriff's Office shot and killed a suspect in Olympia after a chase on Tuesday.

What we know:

The suspect led a deputy on a chase at around 2:30 p.m. after speeding at 90 mph in a 35 mph zone on Yelm Highway Southeast, according to Thurston County Sheriff Derek Sanders.

Both the suspect and deputy ended up crashing along Morse Merryman Road Southeast in Olympia, and the suspect ran from deputies into a backyard.

Deputies reportedly heard gunshots during the chase, prompting them to shoot the suspect. First responders attempted medical aid, but the suspect died at the scene.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ A photo from the scene of a shooting involving law enforcement officers in Olympia (Credit: Richard Thompson)

There is currently a large law enforcement presence along Hoffman Road. The public is asked to avoid the area and use alternate routes.

A passenger who also fled from deputies was arrested with the help of a K9. No deputies were injured in the shooting.

McKenna Elementary School was briefly placed on lockdown during the incident. The lockdown has since been lifted.

What's next:

The Region 3 Critical Investigation Team and the Office of Independent Investigation are leading the investigation into this deputy-involved shooting.

FOX 13 Seattle has a crew headed to the scene to get more information.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

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