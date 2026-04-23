Suspect in custody after assaulting trooper, causing pursuit on I-5 in Thurston County, WA

The Brief A suspect was arrested Tuesday night following a physical confrontation with a Washington State Patrol trooper and a subsequent pursuit on Interstate 5. Law enforcement utilized a PIT maneuver and pepper balls to apprehend the suspect, who had barricaded himself inside his vehicle after the chase. While the freeway was temporarily closed during the incident, officials confirmed a passenger and a dog found in the car were not harmed.



A suspect is in custody after allegedly assaulting a Washington State Patrol trooper and leading law enforcement on a high-speed pursuit that shut down Interstate 5 on Tuesday night in Thurston County.

What we know:

The incident began when a trooper attempted to arrest a suspect on an outstanding warrant. According to the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office, a fight ensued, and the suspect assaulted the trooper before fleeing the scene in a vehicle.

The trooper pursued the vehicle and utilized a Pursuit Intervention Technique, or PIT maneuver, to stop the suspect, effectively closing the freeway. Officers from the Lacey Police Department and Thurston County deputies, including a K-9 unit, responded to assist.

While a passenger exited the vehicle voluntarily, the suspect ignored commands and barricaded himself inside. After the suspect attempted to restart the car, officers used a less-lethal launcher to break a window and deployed pepper balls into the cabin.

The suspect surrendered after about 15 seconds. A dog found inside the car was not hurt and appeared friendly, authorities said.

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