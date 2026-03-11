2.9-magnitude earthquake reported on WA's Key Peninsula

The Brief A 2.9M earthquake struck near Home, Washington early Wednesday. The quake hit about 1.24 miles west of the Pierce County community at 3:49 a.m. Fifteen people around Puget Sound reported feeling weak shaking.



A 2.9-magnitude earthquake struck near a small community on Washington's Key Peninsula early Wednesday morning.

(USGS)

By the numbers:

According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), the quake struck around 3:49 a.m. about 1.24 miles west of Home, Washington, a census-designated place in Pierce County.

USGS Community Internet Intensity Map (USGS)

As of 8 a.m., 15 people around Puget Sound reported feeling the quake. According to the USGS Community Internet Intensity Map, most respondents described the shaking as weak.

What you can do:

Anyone who felt the earthquake is encouraged to submit a report on the USGS website.

There were no reports of damage or injuries. Geologists say damage typically does not occur unless an earthquake's magnitude exceeds 4 or 5.

The Source: Information in this story comes from the United States Geological Survey.

