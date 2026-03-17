Seattle weather: Atmospheric river to bring heavy rain, flood concerns

An atmospheric river sets up over the Pacific Northwest throughout the week bringing rounds of heavy rain, breezy winds and mild temperatures.

An atmospheric river sets up over the Pacific Northwest, bringing rounds of heavy rain, breezy winds and mild temperatures.

A Flood Watch for parts of Western Washington will go into effect Tuesday afternoon through Friday due to heavy rainfall, rising snow levels and the potential for rising rivers. A Flood Warning will also be in effect for the Chehalis River for minor flooding potential.

A Flood Watch for parts of Western Washington will go into effect Tuesday afternoon through Friday due to heavy rainfall, rising snow levels and the potential for rising rivers.

Temperatures are going to be mild Tuesday, reaching the mid to low 50s. Winds will be breezy at times, especially along the coast and north interior.

Temperatures are going to be mild Tuesday, reaching the mid to low 50s.

Snow levels will remain high this week, around 7000-8000'. This will increase the potential for river flooding as rain falls on the recent snow and create excessive runoff.

Snow levels will remain high this week, around 7000-8000'. This will increase the potential for river flooding as rain falls on the recent snow and create excessive runoff.

What's next:

Showers and mild temperatures will remain for the rest of the week. We will start to see cooler overnight temperatures by the weekend, but a few shower chances remain for the extended forecast.

Showers and mild temperatures will remain for the rest of the week.

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