LIVE UPDATES: Thunderstorms moving across Seattle, western WA

The Brief Thunderstorms with lightning, small hail, and gusty winds moved through western Washington Sunday evening. A winter weather advisory remains in effect for mountain areas above 4,000 feet, with up to 10 inches of snow possible. Cooler temperatures and clearer skies are expected by Tuesday, with improving weather through midweek.



Thunderstorms rolled through parts of western Washington Sunday evening, bringing lightning, small hail, and gusty winds as an active weather system continued to move across the region.

"It has been an active Sunday, and it’s going to continue into the evening hours with some thunder and lightning, even pockets of small hail," said FOX 13 Meteorologist Ilona McCauley.

Hail, low pressure over North Sound

Hail covered the ground in parts of the North Sound earlier in the afternoon. McCauley said the system’s center of low pressure was located around the Strait of Juan de Fuca Sunday evening, continuing to pull in moisture and drop snow levels in the mountains.

A winter weather advisory remains in effect for elevations above 4,000 feet until about 5 a.m. Monday, with up to 10 inches of snow possible in higher elevations.

(FOX 13 Seattle)

Wind advisory for Whatcom, the San Juans

A wind advisory is also in effect from 8 p.m. Sunday through 2 p.m. Monday for Whatcom County and the San Juan Islands, where gusts could reach up to 45 mph.

Winds through Snoqualmie Pass may reach 25 to 30 mph but are expected to remain below advisory levels.

"We’re going to see some gusty winds up to 45 miles an hour possible up there around parts of Friday Harbor and into Bellingham," McCauley said.

Cooler temperatures, clearer Skies Ahead

Temperatures will stay cool for this time of year, with highs Monday reaching the mid-50s in Seattle and upper 50s to low 60s in the South Sound.

"Make sure you’ve got some layers because high temperatures are only going to top out in those upper 50s," McCauley said.

By late Monday into Tuesday morning, skies are expected to clear, setting up a chilly start to the week.

"By the time we get into Monday afternoon, early Tuesday morning — clear skies, and it’s going to be a chilly one to start off on Tuesday morning," she said.

Looking ahead: Drier days, Mariners baseball

The rest of the week is expected to trend drier and sunnier as the low-pressure system moves east. "As soon as we can get this area of low pressure out of here, the weather conditions will improve right on through Wednesday," McCauley said.

That should bring favorable weather for the Seattle Mariners’ home game Wednesday, though McCauley said there’s a slight chance of showers Thursday.

"Game two on Thursday, slight chance of showers — so we’ll monitor that one. The roof may be closed," she said.