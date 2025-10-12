Fall-like Seattle weekend weather prompts wind, snow advisories

Today will feel especially fall-like. We're already starting out with dark skies and some light showers throughout the region. Expect more wet weather and breezy conditions heading into this afternoon. Temperatures will peak in the mid-50s today.

An incoming low will drop into the region from B.C. increasing rain on Sunday. (FOX13 Seattle) Expand

Overnight, there was some minor precipitation. We picked up some measurable rain up north and around Snoqualmie Pass. These numbers will grow into this afternoon.

Rainfall totals may be a little higher north of Seattle along a convergence zone. (FOX13 Seattle)

Higher elevations will see the most significant snowfall so far this season.

NWS Seattle issued a Winter Weather Advisory that is currently in effect until tomorrow morning. Mount Baker could get up to 10 inches of snowfall, and Stevens Pass could get up to six inches. Snoqualmie Pass is forecasting more of a rain/snow mix, so accumulation shouldn't be too high of a concern on the roads.

A cold low will arrive lowering snow levels and bringing the first snow of the season. (FOX13 Seattle )

Folks in Skagit County and San Juan County should brace themselves for high winds tonight and into tomorrow afternoon.

NWS Seattle issued a Wind Advisory for these spots, including Bellingham and Friday Harbor. Speeds could reach up to 25 mph with potential gusts up to 45 mph.

NWS Seattle issued a Wind Advisory

The breezy and wet weather will be short-lived. Come Tuesday and into mid-work week, weak high pressure will clear the skies and provide drier conditions with slightly warmer temperatures. By Wednesday, afternoon highs will hover the upper 50s and low 60s.

7-day forecast beginning with Sunday, Oct. 12

Next weekend may bring a new weather system to the area that creates an opportunity for rain showers to return to the area.

FYI: it's the time of year when our daylight is slipping away — and fast. In one month, the sunset time will be around 4:30 in the afternoon.

Sunset times for Oct., Nov., Dec. in western Washington

Have a great day — and GO M's!

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Black Lives Matter mural vandalized in Seattle’s Capitol Hill neighborhood

Nearly 1,000 Starbucks workers in Seattle, Kent to be laid off

First WA snow of the season to hit this week. Here's where

How to watch UW Huskies football vs. Rutgers game live

Suspected DUI driver crashes into Pierce County deputy, arrested

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.