Seattle Weather: First Snow of the Season Arrives Sunday

By
Published  October 11, 2025 8:31pm PDT
Weather
FOX 13 Seattle
Seattle weather: scattered showers and cooler temps

FOX 13 meteorologist Ilona McCauley has the latest forecast

Seattle - Scattered showers Saturday night and into Sunday morning, especially along a convergence zone.  On Sunday, a colder area of low pressure will arrive with more rain and also the first snow of the season in the Cascades. 

Increasing showers with some thunder possible on Sunday.

An incoming low will drop into the region from B.C. increasing rain on Sunday.

Rainfall total will range between .10" to more than .50".  Some thunder with heavier downpours will be possible during the day Sunday. 

Estimated rainfall totals for Western Washington on Sunday.

Rainfall totals may be a little higher north of Seattle along a convergence zone. 

As we look for the snow levels to lower on Sunday and forecast the first snow of the season, a Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect for much of the day Sunday.  Spots above 5000' could see up to 7".

Winter weather advisory for the Cascades on Sunday.

A cold low will arrive lowering snow levels and bringing the first snow of the season. 

Another cool day with highs not climbing out of the 50s. Winds will also be breezy at times on Sunday, gusting to near 30 mph, making it feel a little cooler. 

Forecast highs on Sunday afternoon.

A cool, damp and breezy day is ahead on Sunday. 

Weather