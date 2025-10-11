Seattle Weather: First Snow of the Season Arrives Sunday

Scattered showers Saturday night and into Sunday morning, especially along a convergence zone. On Sunday, a colder area of low pressure will arrive with more rain and also the first snow of the season in the Cascades.

An incoming low will drop into the region from B.C. increasing rain on Sunday. Expand

Rainfall total will range between .10" to more than .50". Some thunder with heavier downpours will be possible during the day Sunday.

Rainfall totals may be a little higher north of Seattle along a convergence zone.

As we look for the snow levels to lower on Sunday and forecast the first snow of the season, a Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect for much of the day Sunday. Spots above 5000' could see up to 7".

A cold low will arrive lowering snow levels and bringing the first snow of the season.

Another cool day with highs not climbing out of the 50s. Winds will also be breezy at times on Sunday, gusting to near 30 mph, making it feel a little cooler.