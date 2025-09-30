Government shutdown looms: What this means for Washington

The Brief The federal government is nearing a shutdown as Democrats and Republicans blame each other, with potential furloughs for hundreds of thousands of federal workers and essential staff working without pay. Democrats, led by Sen. Patty Murray, criticize President Trump for ignoring health care proposals and warn of skyrocketing premiums, while Republicans push for a short-term funding plan and dismiss shutdown concerns as political theater. A shutdown could disrupt services like FDA inspections and economic reporting, affect programs like WIC and SNAP, and lead to issues in national parks, while Social Security, Medicare, and veterans' health care are expected to continue.



The federal government appears headed toward a shutdown, with Democrats and Republicans blaming one another, as the deadline to keep agencies open quickly approaches.

If Congress can’t pass a funding bill, hundreds of thousands of federal workers will face furloughs. Some essential staff — including military service members, air traffic controllers, federal law enforcement and postal workers — would remain on the job, with many going without pay until a deal is reached.

Democrats vs. Republicans on funding bill

What they're saying:

"Look, is the President totally unfit to hold office? Yeah. But it is not about that. It’s about health care," Sen. Patty Murray (D-Wash.) said during a press conference. "He is choosing to shut down the government rather than work with Democrats to fix the health care crisis Republicans created."

Murray warned premiums could skyrocket. "In my state, a family is paying $238 per month for their health insurance right now. Thanks to Republicans, they could pay as much as $1800 per month next year."

She accused Trump of brushing off Democratic proposals. "Now, apparently, when President Trump was looking over Democratic health care proposals, he said, and I quote, ‘Go f— yourself.’ That tells you how much Donald Trump cares about whether families go bankrupt paying for their health care."

Democrats are demanding extensions of health care tax credits and a reversal of Medicaid cuts made in Trump’s tax and immigration bill. Republicans, meanwhile, are pushing for a short-term funding plan that extends current levels until late November.

What will the government shutdown mean for WA?

Local perspective:

In Washington state, Attorney General Nick Brown said the impacts could be immediate.

"That would have devastating impacts on Washingtonians. We have thousands of federal employees and grant funding that would be shut down or stopped," said Brown. "Here in Washington, and on people and our economy, it would be very serious, so we’re hopeful the president and congressional leaders can reach a deal."

Jim Walsh, chairman of the Washington State Republican Party, says the concerns are being overblown.

"These so-called government shutdowns out of Washington DC are a lot of theater," Walsh said. "Generally, they don’t last terribly long, and generally the mid- to long term financial impacts are not that great. Very often they end up getting back pay for the time that they were let go without pay, and this tends to be days, rather than weeks or months. So a lot of this is political theater. It’s not great political theater. It’s still a bad idea, but I think people sometimes read a little too much into the real long term impacts."

Walsh argued Democrats were trying to reframe the shutdown as a fight over health care. "Don't take anything that Patty Murray says very seriously, she’s a notoriously misinformed member of the U.S. Senate," said Walsh. "The truth is, it’s the Democrats' tax schemes that are driving up the cost of living here in Washington."

Walsh said Senate Republicans had successfully boxed Democrats in procedurally.

"Senator Thune is a much better chess player on his worst day than Patty Murray is on her best day. He’s got her in check. There’s not a lot she can do, so she’s just releasing these ridiculous press statements and making these silly public statements about how people are going to die," said Walsh. "No, Senator Murray, stop being hysterical. Make a deal with Senator Thune, and let’s keep the government open and operating."

The other side:

The last shutdown — in late 2018 under Trump — stretched 35 days, one of the longest in U.S. history. It left federal employees without paychecks, forced local food banks and nonprofits to fill the gap, and disrupted everything from SNAP benefits to airport security lines.

This time, Social Security checks, Medicare services, and veterans’ health care are expected to continue. But many other services — from FDA food inspections to economic reporting — could grind to a halt. Travelers may face delays, and programs like WIC and SNAP could eventually run out of funding.

President Trump has also warned that a shutdown could lead to permanent cuts to the federal workforce.

National parks are another area of concern. During the 35-day shutdown in 2018, officials reported vandalism, destroyed trails, littered with human waste—damage experts say could take centuries to repair. Combined with earlier budget cuts this year, many parks are already stretched to a breaking point.

