Bruce Harrell leads Katie Wilson in race for Seattle mayor

Bruce Harrell has taken an early lead ahead of Katie Wilson in the race to be Seattle's next mayor.

According to the first drop of election results from the Washington Secretary of State's Office, the incumbent Harrell leads Wilson by 8,319 votes — around 7.14% — with 23.36% of the vote counted so far.

Harrell is looking to keep his seat as Mayor of Seattle, following a second-place finish in the August primary behind Wilson.

While Harrell has the early lead, FOX 13 political analyst Sandeep Kaushik notes that last-minute voters skew progressive, and the majority of the Seattle ballots left to be counted are expected to favor Wilson.

Who is Bruce Harrell?

Harrell ran in 2021 on a platform of public safety and boosting police funding, following the 2020 George Floyd protests in Seattle. He also ran on addressing homelessness, though the Wilson campaign has accused him of grossly inflating the numbers of affordable housing units built under his watch.

Harrell helped Seattle navigate out of the COVID-19 pandemic, which saw an influx of jobs and federal dollars return to the city, as well as the sunsetting of pandemic-era policies like the eviction moratorium and mask mandates.

Before he was mayor, Harrell served as Seattle City Council President from 2016–2020, and before that as a Seattle City Councilmember from 2008–2016. He previously ran for mayor in 2013 against incumbent Mike McGinn, then dropped out to endorse Ed Murray. In 2017, in the wake of several child sex abuse allegations, Murray resigned and Harrell served as acting mayor for five days.

Harrell has been endorsed by key Democrat politicians in Washington, including Gov. Bob Ferguson, Attorney General Nick Brown, U.S. Sen. Maria Cantwell, former King County Executive Dow Constantine, former mayors Jenny Durkan, Greg Nickels, Norm Rice and Wes Uhlman, and former governors Jay Inslee, Gary Locke, Christine Gregoire, as well as several labor unions.

Election Day marks only the first ballot drop of many, and county elections offices will be tabulating thousands more votes in the coming weeks.

