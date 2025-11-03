Seattle Mayoral candidates make final push before Election Day

The Brief Seattle mayoral candidates Katie Wilson and incumbent Bruce Harrell made last-minute campaign stops on Monday, aiming to win over voters before Tuesday's election deadline. Harrell, campaigning in the Central District, emphasized his executive experience and criticized Wilson's budget management, while Wilson, campaigning in Ballard, highlighted her role in passing the Jumpstart Payroll Expense tax and expressed concerns about Harrell's budgeting practices. Both candidates are focusing on voter turnout, with Wilson targeting those who may not have considered voting; they will host watch parties on Tuesday as election results come in.



The candidates for Seattle mayor were making their last minute campaign stops in the city of Seattle.

The campaigning for mayoral candidates Katie Wilson and incumbent mayor Bruce Harrell continued late into Monday evening, both camps trying their best to win over those last-minute voters before Tuesday's deadline.

Monday, supporters joined incumbent Mayor Bruce Harrell in the Central District with signs in hand, asking voters to re-elect him for a second term.

Bruce Harrell's camp

What they're saying:

"We are pretty excited about tomorrow night. We feel really good, and we think our message is resonating with people, and they see the contrast," said Harrell.

His campaign has been working hard to get out his message after a primary in which the mayor trailed candidate Katie Wilson in votes.

"A lot of attention wasn’t paid to the details during the primary, so we think the message is getting out there. You see, overwhelmingly, all the support we are getting out here even at the last minute," said Harrell.

Harrell said Monday night that he was focused on talking about what sets him apart from Wilson, including his experience.

"My opponent has no experience in managing a budget and the little tiny budget she’s managed she’s mismanaged, a $200,000 budget that every year, $21,000 last year, $38,000 the year before… completely mismanaged," said Harrell. "My opponent has never really hired any employees, maybe herself. We have 40,000 employees. My opponent has no experience fighting someone like Trump. She prides herself in being an advocate. We need more than advocacy, we need executive experience."

Katie Wilson's side

The other side:

Wilson was quick to respond by touting her own experience in leadership Monday night.

"I led on designing and passing the Jumpstart Payroll Expense tax, which is Seattle’s landmark tax on wealthy corporations. It’s generating almost $400 million a year. So, I have extensive experience with our city budget," said Wilson. "Honestly, I’ve been concerned with some of the budgeting practices he’s pursued as mayor. We’ve seen a lot of spending. We’ve seen budget deficits growing year by year which hasn’t been tackled."

Wilson is pictured at left talking to voters in Ballard.

Candidate Katie Wilson spent the evening in Ballard going door-to-door and talking to voters.

"We are getting a really good response on the doors. Tonight I talked to homeowners, I talked to renters, I talked to young people, I talked to older people, and it's great to talk to someone who didn’t remember that tomorrow is election day and give that nudge that means that their vote will be counted," said Wilson.

She says she's been focused on reaching voters who haven't thought about voting in the final push.

"I think it’s really turnout, right?" said Wilson "I think the polls have been clear if people vote and, especially if young people vote, that’s really going to mean the difference. That’s why we are out knocking on doors."

Both candidates will be hosting watch parties with supporters in Seattle on Tuesday as results come in and FOX 13 will be there to get reactions from the candidates.

