Sea lion spotted lounging on flooded roadway near Cosmopolis, WA

Police in Grays Harbor County are warning drivers traveling near the Chehalis River to watch out for water on the roadway – and a sea lion.

The Cosmopolis Police Department, based just southeast of Aberdeen, shared the traffic warning Thursday afternoon, urging caution on Blue Slough Road and posting a few photos of the Steller sea lion.

"This wasn't on my bingo card for 2025, how about you?" the police department wrote.

Washington Emergency Management Division reshared the police department's photos, asking, "What would you do if you saw a sea lion hanging out in the road? For background, Blue Slough Road near Cosmopolis is pretty close to the Chehalis River but this guy is definitely out of place."

There have not been any reports of the sea creature being moved back to where it's supposed to be, but we do know that the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife was notified by police.

"Unbothered. Moisturized. Happy. In his lane - Thriving," a Facebook user wrote online. (Cosmopolis Police Department)

What they're saying:

The unusual scene quickly drew plenty of attention on social media. Here are a few standout comments FOX 13 thought were worth sharing:

"Unbothered. Moisturized. Happy. In his lane - Thriving."

"Definitely releasing his inhibitions and feeling the rain on his skin." — referencing Natasha Bedingfield's mega hit song Unwritten.

"I'm gonna hug him, and squeeze him, and pet him, and call him George!" — referencing the Looney Tunes character Hugo the Abominable Snowman.

"That looks like a family photo of my ex."

"Can I pet that dawg?" — referencing a viral TikTok, while also representing the University of Washington Husky Dawgs.

"I pray this level of tranquility and happiness finds me."

"Someone please photoshop him in a hard hat, hi-vis, and a SLOW sign! WSDOT employee of the month."

Big picture view:

The next day, the Cosmopolis Police Department changed its profile picture on Facebook.

On Friday, the Cosmopolis Police Department changed its profile picture on Facebook. (Cosmopolis Police Department)

Details about how the sea lion made it on the road are limited. People in the comment section of the social media post are theorizing that it was likely chasing salmon – which isn't too far-fetched, since salmon have recently been captured on video swimming across a flooded roadway near the Skokomish River this week. However, this is unconfirmed.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source: Information in this story comes from the Cosmopolis Police Department, Washington Emergency Management Division and original reporting by FOX 13 Seattle.

