WWII-era super bazooka rocket shell found in Grays Harbor County, WA

The Brief World War II-era rocket for a super bazooka was found in Grays Harbor County, prompting authorities to close nearby roads while the Washington State Patrol Bomb Squad and U.S. Army EOD team responded. After examination, the device was determined to be an inert piece of ammunition, and officials used the incident to remind the public not to touch or move any suspicious objects.



Authorities in Grays Harbor County closed roads Thursday after a World War II-era rocket for a super bazooka was found in the county.

What we know:

Grays Harbor County sheriff’s deputies were called to a report of a possible explosive device near Simmons Road and Monte Brady Road.

Deputies, along with personnel from the Grays Harbor County Roads and the Washington State Department of Transportation, quickly established a safety perimeter and closed nearby roads.

After examining the device, authorities determined it was an inert piece of ammunition from a WWII-era super bazooka.

The Washington State Patrol Bomb Squad and the U.S. Army Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team also responded to the scene to assist. It is not yet known how the device got there.

"We want to thank the public for their patience during this incident and remind everyone," deputies said.

Authorities are reminding people if anyone comes across any suspicious objects that could be dangerous, they should not touch or move it, and call law enforcement immediately.

