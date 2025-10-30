Seattle mayor proposes ban on masks for police, federal agents

The Brief Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell has proposed an ordinance banning law enforcement officers from wearing masks while on duty. The measure would require visible badges and identification and includes exceptions for medical or safety reasons. Violations could carry a $5,000 fine and build on early city actions protecting immigrant and refugee communities.



Seattle could be the first city in Washington to ban masks for law enforcement, according to a new ordinance proposed by Mayor Bruce Harrell.

A Wednesday press release from the mayor's office said the ordinance would prohibit the use of face coverings by law enforcement and require all officials to have visible emblems and badges identifying their agency while on duty in the city.

The measure would make Seattle the first city in the state, and one of the first major cities in the country, to adopt such legislation. Harrell said the ordinance aims to increase transparency and accountability around federal law enforcement activity, including ICE operations.

What they're saying:

"Federal law enforcement officials operating in Seattle are not above the laws of our city," said Mayor Harrell. "The Trump administration’s tactic of using masked, unidentified agents to carry out their inhumane deportation agenda with impunity not only erodes accountability but also sows fear in our communities and creates a dangerous possibility for copycat actors. In the face of Trump’s tyrannical militarization of American cities, this ordinance is a concrete step we can take to uphold our local values and protect our immigrant and refugee communities from these unjust actions. My administration remains committed to using every tool at our disposal to protect the safety and dignity of our residents from federal overreach."

The ordinance includes exceptions, such as medical or surgical masks to prevent disease transmission and respirators to protect against toxins.

What we know:

Law enforcement officers would not be allowed to wear the following coverings that conceal or obscure their facial identity in Seattle:

Masks

Garments

Helmets

Headgear

Balaclavas

Tactical masks

Gaiters

Ski masks

Any law enforcement officer or agency that willfully and knowingly violates the ordinance would be subject to a civil penalty of $5,000.

The measure builds on two executive orders Harrell signed earlier this month – one focused on improving coordination and readiness in the event of a unilateral troop deployment to Seattle, and another aimed at shielding immigrant and refugee communities from unjust immigration enforcement. The second order reiterates that civil immigration enforcement is a federal responsibility, not a city function.

Big picture view:

The Seattle Police Department is also developing guidance for officers responding to emergencies involving masked or unidentified individuals detaining people. The mayor's office cited past incidents across the country in which civilians impersonated ICE officers, posing a public safety threat to communities.

The city is also drafting an ordinance that would bar federal immigration operations from being staged on city-owned property. The proposal aims to prevent immigration enforcement agencies from using spaces such as parking lots for staging purposes, a practice reported in other cities, including Chicago.

The Source: Information in this story comes from a press release from Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell's office.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Massive WA drug, gun trafficking group busted, 10 arrested

4 pm sunsets to return to Seattle. Here's when

ID killer Bryan Kohberger gets money while claiming he can't pay victims: prosecutors

On a hot streak: FOX 13's Aaron Levine wins 3rd straight Jeopardy episode

Family files lawsuit against Seattle following teen's death at Gas Works Park

US Navy aircraft crash in South China Sea; USS Nimitz returns to WA

Washington food banks see more traffic as SNAP benefits set to end

Seattle groups gear up to help Jamaica after Hurricane Melissa

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.