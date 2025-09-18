Bruce Harrell vs Katie Wilson: How to watch the 2025 Seattle mayoral debates

The Brief Seattle mayoral debates between Bruce Harrell and Katie Wilson are set for Sept. 23 and Oct. 2, hosted by FOX 13. A King County Executive debate featuring Claudia Balducci and Girmay Zahilay will follow on Oct. 3. All debates will be aired commercial-free on FOX 13 and streamed live on the FOX LOCAL app and website.



FOX 13 will televise two debates for Seattle mayor with incumbent Bruce Harrell and challenger Katie Wilson each confirmed to participate in the forums.

The first debate is set for Tuesday, Sept. 23 from 7 to 8 p.m., and will be co-produced by FOX 13 Seattle and Converge Media.

Harrell and Wilson will debate key issues facing Seattle voters from Converge Media's Black Media Matters studios. FOX 13 Seattle's David Rose, co-anchor of "Seattle News Tonight," and Converge Media's Angela Poe Russell will be the hosts and moderators.

"Converge Media is pleased to join hands with FOX 13 Seattle for this very important event in our efforts not only to inform but also to encourage those who are not usually civically engaged to take part in the process and vote in the upcoming election," said Omari Salisbury, CEO of Converge Media.

A second Seattle mayoral debate is scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 2 from 7 to 8 p.m. and will be co-hosted by FOX 13 Seattle and the Seattle CityClub. This debate will take place in downtown Seattle, two weeks before ballots are mailed to voters. FOX 13’s Hana Kim, co-anchor of "Seattle News Tonight," will moderate this debate.

"We are thrilled to partner with FOX 13 as our media partner for the upcoming debates," said Sean La Marr, Chairman of the Washington State Debate Coalition, and board member of Seattle CityClub. "In today’s polarized political climate, nonpartisan debates are more important than ever. They provide voters with the opportunity to hear directly from candidates on the issues that matter most—without spin or bias. By working together, we’re helping to foster civic engagement and ensure that our community has access to fair, informative, and inclusive conversations that strengthen our democracy."

The following night, Oct. 3, FOX 13 Seattle and the CityClub will host a debate for King County Executive from 7 to 8 p.m.

Candidates Claudia Balducci and Girmay Zahilay, both members of the King County Council, will participate in the forum, moderated by FOX 13 Seattle’s John Hopperstad, co-anchor of "Good Day Seattle."

"FOX 13 is proud to livestream and televise these important forums, ensuring local voters have direct access to the candidates and their ideas," said Jake Wiederrich, vice president and news director at FOX 13. "We are grateful for the candidates’ time and thoughtful insights as they share their vision for the communities they hope to serve."

All three debates will air commercial-free and can be seen live on the FOX LOCAL app, which is free to download for all mobile devices and connected TV’s. The debates will also stream live on fox13seattle.com and air on broadcast TV on KCPQ FOX 13 (ch.13.1/cable 113).

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

WA principal 'stepping away' after Charlie Kirk Instagram post backlash

Teens in clown masks arrested after harassing women in North Seattle

WA man accused of pretending to be Edmonds officer appears in court

The shocking cost for a day at the Washington State Fair

Seattle wrote 188k parking tickets in first half of 2025

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.