7 candidates have filed for Seattle mayor ahead of Friday's deadline. Here's who they are

Bruce Harrell appears to have some competition when it comes to retaining his seat as Seattle's mayor.

As of Thursday night, seven candidates have filed for the position of Seattle mayor. According to King County Elections, the deadline for in-person candidate filing is on Friday, May 9.

Along with Harrell, several others have put their names in the hat, highlighting their focus on housing, community and public safety.

Here's who's running for the Seattle mayor's office:

Bruce Harrell

Incumbent Bruce Harrell is running for a second term as the Mayor of Seattle.

Harrell previously served as the president of the Seattle City Council from 2016 to 2020, after having been on the council since 2008. He was acting mayor of Seattle for a brief stint in 2017 before being elected in his own right in the 2021 Seattle mayoral election, beating out Lorena González.

In his time in office, Harrell has made it clear that he's dedicated to solving the city's homeless crisis, increasing community safety and fighting the opioid epidemic. Harrell hopes to find and create more solutions as the Seattle-Tacoma area continues to grow in population.

Joe Mallahan

Joe Mallahan, a previous candidate in the 2009 Seattle mayoral race, is once again running for office.

Mallahan was narrowly beat out in November 2009 by former mayor Mike McGinn, who won just 51% of the vote. A former leader at T-Mobile, Mallahan wants to address issues he believes city leadership has been too slow to act on, such as crime, homelessness, housing costs and community outreach.

Joe Molloy

Joe Molloy has a strong focus on the Seattle homelessness crisis, as he says he lost his home last year as the result of an unsupported disability.

Molloy, a Detroit native, has three main priorities outlined in his campaign: addressing shelter and housing, creating a dedicated crisis response and public safety service, and a Universal Basic Income pilot program. Molloy introduced his plan as "The Homeless New Deal," aimed at addressing the ongoing "State of Emergency." His background includes experience in real estate and Seattle homeless advocacy organizations.

Katie Wilson

Katie Wilson, a current coalition leader, brings a variety of ideas aimed at improving the lives of Seattleites.

Wilson's spent her career fighting for working families, and has big goals for affordable housing, public transportation, workers’ rights, public safety, and more. She co-founded and serves as the executive director of the Transit Riders Union, and led campaigns to raise the minimum wage, strengthen renter protections and improve access to low-income individuals.

Ry Armstrong

Ry Armstrong, a Pacific Northwest native, says he plans to tackle Seattle's challenges head-on, with a commitment to accessibility and collaboration.

If elected, Armstrong hopes to build more housing, invest in public safety, fight for Seattle workers and create accessible, affordable childcare. With a background in unions, nonprofits and state politics, Armstrong says his vision for Seattle's future is rooted in equity, resilience, and collaboration.

Isaiah Willoughby

Isaiah Willoughby is running for Seattle mayor. Willoughby, with a listed Burien address, shares the same name as a man previously sentenced to two years in prison for setting fire to a Seattle Police precinct in the Capitol Hill Occupied Protest (CHOP) zone during the George Floyd protests in 2020.

David Tuniman

David Tuniman is also listed as a 2025 candidate who has put their name in the Seattle mayoral race. At last check, Tuniman does not have an active website for his campaign.

What's next:

The deadline for candidates to withdraw from the King County 2025 primary election is Monday, May 12. The primary election is on August 5, and the general election is on November 4.

The Source: Information in this story is from King County Elections, the websites of 2025 Seattle mayoral candidates and FOX 13 Seattle reporting.

