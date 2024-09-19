Mayor Harrell wants to triple Seattle's spending on opioid treatment

Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell recently announced his proposals for public health investments in 2025, aiming to triple spending to combat the city's ongoing opioid crisis.

Mayor Harrell's proposal includes a $32 million investment in public health programs and initiatives, with $14.5 million dedicated to opioid treatment.

The outlined strategies look to build on previous investments that form Seattle’s frontline response to the opioid epidemic.

"We are continuing to implement a dual public health and public safety approach to address the crisis of fentanyl and help people suffering from substance use disorder," said Mayor Harrell. "With our partners, this collaborative approach is showing early positive results, and this public health budget proposal will continue to build on that progress. This is a proposal that invests in saving lives by following best practices and proven solutions, expanding access to treatment, and creating comprehensive paths to recovery."

Harrell specified four key strategies in the 2025 contract with Public Health - Seattle and King County:

Access to care - Helping people navigate physical and behavioral health care

Harm reduction and engagement - Increased access to life-saving strategies and opioid treatment

Substance use disorder treatment - Provide meaningful pathways to treatment and recovery

Trusted relationships and social connectedness - Foster hope and resiliency to increase and sustain health and wellness

"Mayor Harrell’s proposed budget prioritizes innovative solutions that provide immediate responses to the opioid crisis while laying a strategic foundation for future public health investments aligned with the City’s goals," said Tanya Kim, Director of the Human Services Department. "I look forward to implementing data-driven public health initiatives that effectively address the evolving needs of Seattle residents. I remain deeply inspired by the dedication of our first responders and community partners working tirelessly every day to save lives with urgency and compassion."

Harrell's plan hopes to build on the Health 99 overdose response team, Opioid Recovery and Care Access (ORCA) Center, and Valley Cities Recovery Place Seattle.

Health 99 is a team of Seattle firefighter/EMTs and case workers who respond directly to overdose calls. Since July 2023, Health 99 has responded to 595 alarms: 486 overdoses, and 109 post-overdose follow-ups.

The ORCA Center will allow post-overdose clients to receive medical attention and case management services for up to 23 hours, ensuring they have the support needed for recovery. It should be open in early 2025.

The Valley Cities Recovery Place Seattle is also expected to be operational in Q4 of this year, and will serve 150 people over a 12-month pilot. It offers beds, along with substance use disorder detox and treatment.

