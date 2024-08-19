Mayor Bruce Harrell has greenlit a $2.85 million investment to increase bed capacity for people seeking treatment from substance use.

The funds will go to Valley Cities Recovery Place Seattle in Beacon Hill. There, people will be able to receive dedicated detox and inpatient treatment.

"People suffering from substance use disorder and addiction need access to treatment to get well – this investment will deliver on that need," said Mayor Bruce Harrell. "Our efforts to address synthetic opioids and the impacts of substance use have been guided by our commitment to a dual public health and public safety approach."

This new approach will provide availability for approximately 13 dedicated detox and inpatient treatment beds, according to the mayor's office. They say Valley Cities estimates up to 150 people will be served over a 12-month period.

"The Human Services Department is moving quickly to implement millions of dollars in opioid settlement funds to provide those suffering from substance use disorder with more options for detox and treatment," said Tanya Kim, Director of Seattle’s Human Services Department.

More information on the funding, and overall function of Valley Cities, can be found on this City of Seattle announcement page.

