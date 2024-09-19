WSP search for bicyclist accused of throwing rocks at vehicles along I-90

The Washington State Patrol is investigating reports of a bicyclist throwing rocks at vehicles along Seattle's I-90 corridor.

FOX 13 Seattle spoke with Trooper Rick Johnson on Thursday. According to Johnson, the incident occurred around 8:40 p.m. Wednesday, when authorities received a call about a man riding a bike on the path from southbound Rainier Avenue over eastbound I-90.

Seattle Police and state troopers responded to the area but were unable to locate the suspect. Two vehicles were struck by rocks, but no injuries were reported.

This is the third reported incident in the area, with similar cases occurring in June and July. Authorities are asking anyone who may have witnessed the event to come forward.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.

