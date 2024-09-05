Westbound I-90 fully blocked in Mercer Island due to fatal motorcycle crash

All lanes of westbound I-90 are currently blocked near the Mercer Island tunnel due to a fatal motorcycle crash.

Traffic is currently being diverted off to Island Crest Way. There is no ETA for reopening.

According to the Washington State Patrol, the fatal crash involved a truck and motorcycle.

Trooper Rick Johnson said the motorcyclist was speeding and struck the back of a UPS truck.

Police, fire and other first responders are on scene.

Drivers should expect long delays. The Washington State Department of Transportation expects it to be a lengthy closure.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX SEATTLE:

Docs: WA I-5 mass shooting suspect faces felony charges

Jerry Dipoto expected to return as Seattle Mariners president in 2025, per report

Justice delayed in death of beloved dog walker in Seattle carjacking

White House-style encampment spotted in Seattle's SoDo neighborhood

Seattle Mayor highlights plan to fight local food insecurity

2 retired WA ferries back on the market for $100K each

Teen arrested in WA after carjacking leads to high school lockdown

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle newsletter.