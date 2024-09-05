White House-style encampment spotted in Seattle's SoDo neighborhood

A White House-style tent was recently spotted at an encampment in Seattle's SoDo neighborhood.

The tent appears to be a miniature version of the president's residence, complete with pillars, windows and a white picket fence.

Image 1 of 4 ▼

The mini White House sits near S. Holgate Street and Utah Avenue S., part of a larger encampment in the area.

FOX 13 Seattle did not see the man who put up the structure, though it's believed he's been living there for some time.

The structure was reportedly torn down in Seattle before it was re-erected just a few blocks from T-Mobile Park.

It's unknown if the city of Seattle plans to clear out the encampment, as many tents and RVs along Utah Avenue remain situated there.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX SEATTLE:

Delivery driver shot near Deception Pass, suspect arrested

I-5 mass shooting suspect thought ‘people were after him’ before spree: docs

'Double Trouble Weekend': Seattle traffic closures coming to I-405, I-5

Seattle among top U.S. cities for fastest home sales, study shows

New Sea-Tac Airport construction project kicks off Tuesday

US 97 Blewett Pass in WA closed due to wildfire, no ETA for reopening

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle newsletter.