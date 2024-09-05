Justice delayed in death of beloved dog walker in Seattle carjacking

Family and friends of Ruth Dalton, a beloved dog walker in Madison Valley, gathered in a packed courtroom Thursday, seeking justice in her violent death.

Dalton, 80, was killed during a carjacking two weeks ago while parked with a car full of dogs. The alleged attacker, 48-year-old Jahmed Haynes, was scheduled for arraignment on charges of murder, assault, and animal cruelty. However, Haynes did not appear in court, which was frustrating for those mourning Dalton.

"I honestly think it’s a coward’s way out," said Melanie Roberts, Dalton's granddaughter.

Haynes’ defense team claimed he was unable to appear due to an incident at the jail, requesting a mental health evaluation for him.

Seattle police released security footage which appears to show Haynes forcing Dalton from her Subaru, parked with her dogs. The footage appears to show Haynes walking by the vehicle multiple times during the struggle.

Dalton was run over and killed in the carjacking.

"They’re saying he doesn’t have [mental] capacity, but when you walk by a vehicle five times, you’re planning what you’re going to do. Those are deliberate actions," said Roberts. "He messed with the wrong woman […] I have no doubt it’s going to be disproven, and he’s going to be before this judge — and the judge that’s up there."

Dalton’s death has sparked an outpouring of support from the community and beyond.

"New Zealand, Paris, Australia, Venezuela — it’s everywhere," said Roberts, pointing to tributes to her grandmother that have continued to pour in.

Haynes is expected back in court on Sept. 26. In the meantime, Roberts is raising funds to create a memorial in Dalton’s honor and to spread awareness about situational safety.

For more details and ways to support the family, visit their GoFundMe.

