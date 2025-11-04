Seattle Seahawks acquire receiver Rashid Shaheed from Saints, per reports

article

The Brief The Seahawks have acquired wide receiver Rashid Shaheed from the New Orleans Saints, according to multiple reports. Seattle is sending fourth- and fifth-round draft picks in the 2026 NFL Draft to the Saints in exchange for Shaheed, per reports. Shaheed, 27, has 44 catches for 499 yards and two touchdowns this season for the Saints. He played for Seattle offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak last season in New Orleans.



The Seattle Seahawks have acquired wide receiver Rashid Shaheed from the New Orleans Saints ahead of the 1 p.m. PT NFL trade deadline, according to multiple reports.

The deal was first reported by Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.

Per reports, the Seahawks are sending fourth- and fifth-round draft picks in the 2026 NFL Draft to the Saints in exchange for Shaheed.

Shaheed, 27, has 44 catches for 499 yards and two touchdowns this season for the Saints. A dynamic, speedy receiver, Shaheed was in the last year of his contract with New Orleans, which pays $4.2 million this season. Seattle will be responsible for half that amount for the rest of the year.

Shaheed has familiarity with Seahawks offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak, who spent last year as the offensive coordinator in New Orleans. Shaheed had 20 catches for 349 yards and three touchdowns last year in just six games before being lost for the year to a meniscus injury.

He can also help Seattle's kick return game as he's returned both punts and kickoffs with the Saints, earning a Pro Bowl selection and first-team All-Pro selection in 2023 as a punt returner.

The Seahawks had three receivers miss Sunday's game in Washington due to injury. Cooper Kupp (hamstring), Dareke Young (quadriceps) and Jake Bobo (Achilles) were all unable to play against the Commanders as Cody White and Ricky White III had to be elevated from the practice squad for additional depth.

Shaheed gives Seattle a more proven option that can help them in multiple ways. His familiarity with Kubiak's offense should ensure a relatively quick acclimation into the Seahawks' offense as well.

The Source: Information in this story came from FOX 13 Seattle reporting, the NFL Network, and ESPN.

