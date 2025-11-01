Seattle Seahawks make roster moves ahead Washington Commanders matchup

The Seattle Seahawks placed safety Julian Love and tight end Eric Saubert on injured reserve on Saturday as part of a handful of roster moves ahead of Sunday night's game with the Washington Commanders.

Love suffered a setback in his recovery from a hamstring injury that has kept him out of Seattle's last three games. Meanwhile, Saubert did not practice at all this week due to a calf injury.

What's next:

Both players will miss at least Seattle's next four games before becoming eligible to return for the November 30 game against the Minnesota Vikings.

Fullback Robbie Ouzts was activated from injured reserve and safety Jerrick Reed II was signed to the 53-man roster from the practice squad to fill the roster spots of Love and Saubert.

Additionally, the Seahawks also elevated receivers Cody White and Ricky White III from the practice squad.

Wide receivers Dareke Young (quadriceps) and Jake Bobo (Achilles) were ruled out for Sunday's game, and Cooper Kupp is questionable with a hamstring injury as well, leaving the group rather shorthanded.

White has appeared in five games over the last two seasons for Seattle. White III is a rookie seventh-round draft pick and will make his regular season debut if he's active for Sunday night's game.

