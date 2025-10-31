Seattle Seahawks receivers banged up as Cooper Kupp questionable to play at Washington

article

The Brief The Seahawks could be without three receivers for Sunday night's game at Washington, as Cooper Kupp is questionable, and Dareke Young and Jake Bobo both ruled out. If Kupp can't play, Seattle will need to make additions from the practices squad as only Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Tory Horton are healthy at the position. Devon Witherspoon (knee) and Derick Hall (oblique) are set to return to the lineup. Witherspoon has missed the last three games, and Hall the last two.



Wide receiver Cooper Kupp is questionable to play for the Seahawks this week due to a hamstring injury sustained in practice on Thursday, as Seattle could be suddenly very shorthanded at receiver.

Kupp had already been listed with a heel injury on Wednesday's practice report before injuring his hamstring in Thursday's practice. The latter issue is the one that is putting his availability in question for Sunday night's game at the Washington Commanders.

"He had been dealing with the heel and then the hamstring was in practice," head coach Mike Macdonald said.

Kupp isn't the only Seattle receiver dealing with injuries either. Jake Bobo and Dareke Young were both ruled out on Friday, which leaves the Seahawks with only two healthy receivers in Jaxon Smith-Njigba and rookie Tory Horton.

Like Kupp, Bobo injured his Achilles in practice on Thursday. Young sustained a quadriceps injury in Seattle's Week 7 win over the Houston Texans.

"We'll see with Coop and hopefully those guys will be back soon. We've got some guys ready to go that have a great opportunity in front of them," Macdonald said.

While Kupp is listed as questionable, it seems like a big ask of Kupp to play three days after injuring a muscle as critical as a hamstring. Safety Julian Love will miss his fifth game because of a hamstring injury this week that could still see him placed on injured reserve. Pushing such an injury could have significant consequences if it gets worse.

If Kupp can't play, the Seahawks will need additional depth at the position for Sunday's game. Cody White has played in five games for Seattle over the last two seasons and should be considered a given to be a part of the game play this weekend. Additionally, Courtney Jackson – who signed to the practice squad at the start of the regular season – and rookies Ricky White III and Tyrone Broden are possible options on the practice squad.

"We're trying to build a deep team that's ready to go play at a moment's notice," Macdonald said. "So, if those guys were called upon, they should be excited for their opportunities and let's go. But you're always competing out there. You're working on your craft, you're trying to sharpen the other side of the ball, you're trying to develop your skills, and then you obviously want to stay ready for if opportunities present themselves."

With Young being out, Jackson's ability as a kick returner could see him be the next in line to get an opportunity, but that's just speculation.

It could also force Seattle to use fewer multiple receiver personnel groupings for their game plan.

In addition to Love, Bobo and Young, the Seahawks also ruled out tight end Eric Saubert and guard Christian Haynes.

Saubert did not practice this week due to a calf injury and Haynes had his first week of practice since training camp while designated to return from a pectoral injury.

But it's not all bad news on the injury front for the Seahawks.

Cornerback Devon Witherspoon will return to the lineup for the first time since Week 4 against the Arizona Cardinals. Witherspoon injured his knee in the season opener against the San Francisco 49ers and aggravated it after the win over Arizona.

"I'm excited for him," Macdonald said. "Our team's excited to play with him again. He's one of the guys that adds such great energy, competitiveness, and spirit to our defense."

Witherspoon said he needed the downtime to get his knee back healthy after it was initially injured in a collision with Coby Bryant on Josh Jobe's interception of Brock Purdy in Seattle's Week 1 loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

"It's been a long time so I'm just happy to be back out there playing football," Witherspoon said.

"It's been tough, but we got a lot of great guys around us so they keep me up. It's a next man up mentality, so seeing them boys go out there and play just knowing the culture that we've built around here, it kind of not put me in a down mood, it kind of keep me happy because the way we balling and everything and doing stuff like that, so it's just a good feeling."

Fullback Robbie Ouzts is also expected to return to action, though the team will need to make a roster move to add him back to the 53-man roster. That could come if any of Seattle's injured players, such as Love, Young, Bobo or Saubert, are placed on injured reserve.

Additionally, linebacker Derick Hall is cleared to return to the lineup as well after a two-game absence with an oblique injury.

Defensive tackle Jarran Reed joins Kupp as questionable to play in Washington. Reed was limited in practice on Wednesday and Thursday, before returning to full participation on Friday with a wrist injury.

Injury Report:

