Nationwide server outage impacts Ticketmaster, Seattle Seahawks, Mariners fans

The Brief A nationwide server outage temporarily affected Ticketmaster mobile ticket access for Seahawks and Mariners fans Monday. The Seahawks and Ticketmaster said service is being restored and advised fans to arrive early at Lumen Field. Blue Jays officials said ticketing systems are returning to normal ahead of ALCS Game 7 vs. the Mariners in Toronto.



A nationwide server outage affecting Ticketmaster and several affiliated apps temporarily disrupted mobile ticket access for sports fans across the country Monday, including those attending the Seattle Seahawks game against the Houston Texans at Lumen Field.

What we know:

The Seahawks said in a statement that service was "actively being restored," but encouraged fans to arrive early in case of delays. The outage impacted access to tickets through the Seahawks Mobile App and Ticketmaster.

"If your tickets are already in your mobile wallet, you can scan them directly at gate entry," the team said. "Accessing or transferring tickets? Give it time, refresh, and try again."

What you can do:

Fans unable to retrieve tickets before arrival can visit the Lumen Field Ticket Office near Gate 3 to have tickets reissued. The Seahawks emphasized that all guests would be able to enter the game and thanked fans for their patience.

A similar notice was issued by the Toronto Blue Jays, who are hosting Game 7 of the American League Championship Series against the Seattle Mariners on Monday evening. Ticketmaster and Blue Jays ticket management systems were also affected by what officials described as a "global AWS outage."

What they're saying:

According to the Blue Jays, the issue is being resolved and "the system is returning to normal." Fans were asked to access their tickets through their mobile wallets, the MLB Ballpark app, or Ticketmaster. "If you continue to experience challenges, additional Blue Jays staff will be at the gates to support ticket management," the team said.

The Blue Jays thanked fans "for your patience" and added, "We look forward to cheering on the Blue Jays with you during a historic ALCS Game 7."

The Seahawks kick off against the Texans at 7 p.m. PT in Seattle on ESPN, while Game 7 of the ALCS begins at 5:08 p.m. PT on FOX 13 Seattle.

