Seattle watch parties for Mariners vs Blue Jays in ALCS Game 7

It's win or go home for Game 7 of the American League Championship Series on Monday night. Ahead of the first pitch at 5 p.m., we look at where Seattleites can catch the big game. The winning team will head to the World Series and battle it out against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Game 7 is hosted at Rogers Centre in Toronto, but local Mariners fans have options to gather and watch right here in the Emerald City.

SEATTLE, WA - OCTOBER 15: Fans cheer during Game Three of the American League Championship Series presented by loanDepot between the Toronto Blue Jays and the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park on Wednesday, October 15, 2025 in Seattle, Washington. (P Expand

Seattle watch parties for ALCS Game 7

T-Mobile park will offer an official watch party for the 5 p.m. PT game on Oct. 20. Ballpark concessions will also be available for those attending.

Cost : Tickets are $15

When: Gates open at 4 p.m.

Queen Anne beer hall is another popular Mariners watch party spot for Seattleites and visitors alike.

"Expect packed houses at all 3 locations. Arrive early. Come loud, hungry, and thirsty," read a post from The Hall Seattle.

The Occidental Hall beer garden opens at 1 p.m. on Oct. 20.

In the northern Puget Sound area, we have FOX 13's Jennifer Dowling at Buffalo Wild Wings in Snohomish County.

The Everett location is expecting a full house tonight as General Manager Bill Shepherd tells us he predicts the Mariners will take Game 7 by 5-3. There will be a raffle benefiting the Boys and Girls Club tonight as festivities kick off this afternoon.

