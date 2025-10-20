ALCS Game 7: How to watch Seattle Mariners vs Toronto Blue Jays

The Brief The Seattle Mariners and Toronto Blue Jays meet in Game 7 of the ALCS, with a trip to the 2025 World Series on the line. After six nail-biting games, the stage is set for a decisive showdown in Toronto. Here’s how to watch, stream, and follow ALCS Game 7 live on Monday night.



The American League Championship Series comes down to a decisive Game 7 on Monday, Oct. 20, as the Seattle Mariners and Toronto Blue Jays battle for a spot in the World Series.

When does ALCS Game 7 start?

First pitch is set for 5:08 p.m. PT / 8:08 p.m. ET on Monday at Rogers Centre in Toronto.

How to Watch Mariners vs. Blue Jays in ALCS Game 7

The game will air on FOX 13 Seattle and FOX affiliates nationwide, and it will be available to stream on the FOX ONE app (free 7-day trial) and the FOX Sports app (with participating TV provider credentials).

Fans in Canada can watch the matchup live on Sportsnet.

Josh Naylor #12 of the Seattle Mariners hits a home run during the sixth inning against the Toronto Blue Jays in game six of the American League Championship Series at Rogers Centre on October 19, 2025 in Toronto, Ontario. (Cole Burston/Getty Images)

Mariners, Blue Jays wet for winner-take-all game

The Blue Jays defeated the Mariners 6-2 in Game 6 on Sunday.

Seattle is seeking its first-ever World Series appearance. The Mariners entered the weekend with a 3-2 series lead before Toronto evened things on Sunday.

The teams have traded momentum throughout the series, with both rotations and bullpens tested across close contests. Monday’s winner advances to the 2025 World Series, while the loser’s season comes to an end.

