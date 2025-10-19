LIVE Game 6 ALCS scores, updates: Seattle Mariners vs Toronto Blue Jays

The Brief The Seattle Mariners beat the Toronto Blue Jays, 6-2, in Game 5 of the ALCS on Friday. The Mariners now lead the seres 3-2, with Game 6 scheduled for Sunday at 5:03 p.m. PT at Rogers Centre in Toronto. Game 6 will air on FS1 and stream live on the FOX ONE and FOX Sports apps.



On Friday, the Seattle Mariners beat the Toronto Blue Jays 6-2 in Game 5 of the American League Championship Series in Seattle.

The Mariners are now one win away from their first World Series appearance in franchise history.

Game 6 is scheduled for Sunday at 5:03 p.m. PT at Rogers Centre in Toronto and will air on FS1 and stream live on the FOX ONE and FOX Sports apps.

Keep reading for live scores, game stats, highlights and more for Game 6 of the ALCS between the Seattle Mariners and Toronto Blue Jays.

Mariners pregame news conference from Rogers Centre - 3:30 p.m. PT / 6:30 p.m. ET

Game 6 Lineups - 2:30 p.m. PT / 5:30 p.m. ET

Blue Jays designated hitter George Springer is in the lineup for Toronto for Game 6 after leaving Game 5 early after getting hit on his right knee cap with a 95.6 mph sinker from Mariners pitcher Bryan Woo.

"He'll be ready to go. He's a little bit sore. He's got some good seam marks on his knee from that sinker there," Blue Jays manager John Schneider said.

Both teams will have their same lineups in place from Game 5 for a potential series-clinching game for Seattle. Toronto has used the same lineup for each of the last three games. Meanwhile, Seattle bumped Randy Arozarena out of the lead-off spot ahead of Game 5 with Julio Rodríguez moving to the top of the order.

Dominic Canzone remains in the lineup in right field as a left-handed bat against Toronto's right-handed starting pitching. Jorge Polanco is the designated hitter with Leo Rivas still in the lineup at second base.

Toronto Blue Jays Seattle Mariners DH George Springer CF Julio Rodríguez LF Nathan Lukes (L) C Cal Raleigh (S) 1B Vladimir Guerrero Jr. DH Jorge Polanco (S) C Alejandro Kirk 1B Josh Naylor (L) CF Daulton Varsho (L) LF Randy Arozarena 3B Ernie Clement 3B Eugenio Suárez RF Addison Barger (L) SS J.P. Crawford (L) 2B Isiah Kiner-Falefa RF Dominic Canzone (L) SS Andrés Giménez (L) 2B Leo Rivas (S) RHP Trey Yesavage RHP Logan Gilbert

The Source: Information in this story came from FOX 13 Seattle reporting.

