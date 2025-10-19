ALCS Game 6: How to watch Seattle Mariners vs Toronto Blue Jays

The Brief The Mariners aim to make frnachise history on the diamond this Sunday. The consequential Game 6 will either see Seattle head to the World Series or set up a tied face-off in Game 7. We have information for streaming and watching the game, in addition to ALCS stats so far.



Game 6 of the American League Championship Series will give Seattle Mariners the chance to go to the World Series for the first time in franchise history after a strong performance on Friday put the Mariners in the lead.

Here's everything you need to know about the game:

When is ALCS Game 6?

The Mariners will face off against the Toronto Blue Jays on Sunday, Oct. 19 at 5 p.m. PT. This game is back on the Blue Jays home turf at Rogers Centre.

How to watch Mariners vs. Blue jays in Game 6

The game will be available on FS1 or you can stream it on either the FOX One app (get a 7-day free trial) or the FOX Sports app. Canadian viewers can access the game through Sportsnet.

Mariners performance in ALCS so far

The Seattle Mariners took the first two games of the ALCS on Sunday and Monday, but lost on Wednesday and Thursday, with the series now tied 2-2.

In the final ALCS game at T-Mobile Park, Bryce Miller will be starting on the mound for the Mariners, with Bryan Woo coming out of the bullpen. The Blue Jays have Kevin Gausman starting.

Both the Mariners and Blue Jays have an opportunity to be one win away from a World Series appearance. For Seattle, it would be the first time in franchise history.

