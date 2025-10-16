The Brief Bryce Miller was named the starting pitcher for the Mariners in Game 5 of the ALCS against the Blue Jays. Bryan Woo is returing from injury to pitch from the bullpen, after missing the ALDS against the Tigers. Luis Castillo will start Game 4 following George Kirby's challenging outing in Game 3.



The Seattle Mariners named Bryce Miller as their starting pitcher for Game 5 of the American League Championship Series against the Toronto Blue Jays, with Bryan Woo to come out of the bullpen.

What we know:

Mariners manager Dan Wilson announced Thursday that Miller would be starting on the mound for Seattle's final home game of the series.

TORONTO, ON - OCTOBER 12: Bryce Miller #50 of the Seattle Mariners pitches during Game One of the American League Championship Series presented by loanDepot between the Seattle Mariners and the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre on Sunday, October 12 (Daniel Shirey / MLB Photos / Getty Images) Expand

Miller started for Game 1 of the AL Championship Series, pitching a stellar six innings, only giving up one run in the first inning. He'll be coming off a three-day rest.

Wilson also disclosed that All-Star pitcher Bryan Woo would be returning to action on Friday, coming off a pectoral injury he sustained during a start against the Houston Astros on Sep. 19.

Woo will be coming out of the bullpen for Game 5 of the ALCS, nearly a month after leaving the Houston game early. He was previously left off the ALDS roster versus the Detroit Tigers, where the Mariners took the series 3-2.

Luis Castillo will start for the Mariners in Game 4, after George Kirby was lit up by the Blue Jays in Game 3. Logan Gilbert started for Game 2, pitching just three innings.

Game 5 of the ALCS is set for Friday at 3:08 p.m. PT in T-Mobile Park.

