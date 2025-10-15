The Brief Mariners fans took time off work and school to attend watch parties for ALCS Game 3 against Toronto. Victory Hall was filled with excitement, celebrating Humpy the salmon's symbolic win in the salmon run. Despite the enthusiasm, the Mariners fell short in Game 3; they face the Blue Jays again in Game 4 on Thursday.



With ALCS Game 3 against Toronto falling on a Wednesday, many fans took work and school off to try to help cheer the Seattle Mariners over the hump of the 7-game series.

What better way to get past the mid-point of the week by attending a watch party for the Mariners instead?

"So excited, two wins away!," said one fan.

"It’s so fun in here. It’s electrically loud. It brings the whole city together," said Shauna Chernicoff.

Fans spent hump day at Victory Hall, cheering on the team as they played across the street at T-Mobile Park.

"You can’t get better than a dumper day on hump day," said Eric Ellsperman.

Before the game, fans hit the beanbag toss in Mariner's colors.

"We are playing against our grandparents. We are going to crush them anyway," said Cameron Chernicoff.

"I got to skip school, so I’m like ‘yeah,' and I really want to see the Mariners play in the playoffs," said Dylan Chernicoff.

Fans say hump day is also best celebrated with Humpy the salmon.

"Humpy on hump day helps," said Ellsperman, a Humpy the salmon fan.

The fish is a symbol of perseverance, after taking home a first ever win in the salmon run during Game 5 against the Tigers.

"He’s my favorite, he finally won," said Chernicoff.

"The big win, let's hope for another Humpy day tonight, that might tip the scales, the scales—oh!," said Darcy Ellsperman.

Cheers early on turned into a roller coaster of emotions Wednesday. Ultimately, the downhill run fans hoped for mid-week wasn't quite meant to be in Game 3.

The Mariners are set to take on the Blue Jays in Game 4 of the ALCS on Thursday at 5:30 p.m.

