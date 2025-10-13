'Party animals' cheer Seattle Mariners to victory over Blue Jays in ALCS Game 2

The Brief Mariners fans celebrated the Game 2 ALCS win against the Blue Jays at Victory Hall, embracing animal-themed festivities. Pets like Chase the dog and Matilda the cat became fan favorites, adding to the lively atmosphere. Victory Hall plans to expand its outdoor space and beer garden for Game 3 at T-Mobile Park.



Victory Hall was packed again Monday with Mariners fans watching ALCS Game 2, many turning into "party animals" after the win against the Toronto Blue Jays.

The crowd got in touch with their animal nature while cheering on the team.

"It’s gone to the dogs absolutely," said Ande Edlund, the owner of Chase the dog.

Chase is a regular at Bark in the Park.

"Chase loves Mariners games. He’s best friends with the Mariners Moose. He just met Humpy for the first time today," said Edlund.

Humpy left his first meeting with Chase a little worse for wear.

"He actually grabbed one of the water wings to try to get a souvenir," said Edlund.

At Victory Hall, it was All Paws on Deck for cat lovers too, especially Matilda fans.

"I think she is great. She helps with games and everything," said Nat, a fan of Matilda the cat.

The Persian belonging to Andres Munoz has become a hit in her own right. We talked to many people that believe she may even possess some special "paw-ers".

"Does Matilda have the power to win inside of Matilda?" asked Mark Paschal, to his daughter Rosa. "I think that Matilda helps. Cats don’t really focus on the past, only the present."

The moose was also loose in the crowd.

"This is a lucky moose, maybe. Half the games I’ve won with the moose on, half of the games not," said Kevin Gangi, who was wearing a Mariners moose on his hat brim.

Fans also sported their walrus mustaches for good luck.

"We were in a slump earlier in the season and one of the players, so one of the players said, let's all just stash up so we can do something different, and we’ve been winning ever since," said Theresa Cardamone, who was wearing a mustache Monday.

With the fans and players running on animal instinct, the crowd went wild after the Mariners brought home another win Monday.

The owners of Victory Hall plan to expand their outdoor space and beer garden for ALCS Game 3, when the Mariners are back home in T-Mobile Park to face off again against the Blue Jays.

